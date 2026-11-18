Forensic officers working on the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam. Photograph: Odait/PA Wire

An additional six children who may have died and been buried at the former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, did not have death certificates.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (Odait) published a list of 802 children believed to have died at the institution run by the Bon Secours religious order between 1925 and 1961.

An excavation and attempt to identify any discovered remains was prompted by local historian Catherine Corless, who, using death certificates, found that 796 children died at the institution. A lack of burial records indicated the children could have been buried there.

However, in an update on Tuesday, Odait revealed that a further six names had been discovered.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Odait director Daniel MacSweeney said his team had access to records from the former mother and baby home, including admission and discharge documents and maternity and baptismal records.

MacSweeney said those records confirmed the 796 children listed by Corless, but also detailed a further six where the records “demonstrated that these people may have died at Tuam and were therefore likely to have been buried there”.

“But for some reason, there was no official death certificate for them,” he added.

While it is now believed 802 sets of remains may be buried at the site, “things may change in the future”, he said.

Some 109 sets of remains have been recovered since a forensic excavation of the site began in July 2025. Although it was expected to take two years to complete, MacSweeney said it was “unlikely” to conclude next year.

[ List of more than 800 children who died at Tuam mother and baby home publishedOpens in new window ]

“It’s difficult to predict how long exactly,” he said.

So far, 250 people have made contact about providing DNA samples to assist in identifying those buried at the site, while 74 samples have been taken to date.

“We don’t know when the first (identification) will be,” MacSweeney said. He said it was “very likely” bodies will remain unidentified after the project concludes.

“They will be reburied with respect and dignity,” he said, adding there will be a process of memorialisation in collaboration with affected families once the project concludes.

Odait has a team of professionals from across the world working at the site, MacSweeney said, adding the project can be “very challenging” for those involved.

“It’s not easy to be exhuming remains like this over a long period of time,” he said.

“Tuam is an unusual case because of the age of those who are being sought. The fact that there are so many infants, that’s very, very unusual. The location is very unusual because it’s right in the middle of a housing estate,” he said.

“But we’re trying to restore dignity in death and, if possible, an identity.”