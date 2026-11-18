Protesters in Manila demonstrate over US president Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines for the Asean summit. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump is trying to win support in southeast Asia for an initiative to prevent China from controlling the supply chains that support AI. But it has drawn protests in the Philippines.

Saying no to Pax Silica

By the time Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, the meeting was already over. But Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. kept the leaders there after the closing ceremony to have dinner with the US president.

“Your presence confirms what we already know: that Asia and the United States are partners in shaping the region’s future,” he told Trump.

Demonstrators outside the conference centre took a different view as they marched on the venue in protest against the war in Iran and the Pax Silica Trump launched last December. This is an initiative backed by 26 other countries and aimed at securing for the US and its allies the supply chains that underpin artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies.

The European Commission signed up to the non-binding pact last June, saying it could boost European industry, but the US this week extended the initiative’s scope to treat the protection of sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure as a shared responsibility. Nine states have joined the US in signing the new San Francisco Declaration extending the Pax Silica but the EU is holding back and seeking clarification that it does not lose regulatory autonomy by adopting a US definition of sensitive technologies.

The protesters in Manila have a more immediate problem with Pax Silica because when the Philippines joined the initiative it agreed to build a 4000-acre industrial hub with the US in Tarlac province, about 80km north of the capital. The government claims the hub will create up to 200,000 jobs in semiconductor manufacturing, AI and critical minerals.

But it will displace hundreds of indigenous Aeta people and local farmers and will use up to 90 million litres of water a day and three gigawatts of energy. That is three times the local area’s water supply during the dry season and a fifth of the Philippines entire electricity consumption in 2024.

Critics are also worried that its involvement in Pax Silica, which is directed against China, will bind Manila too closely to Washington at the expense of relations with Beijing. Marcos moved close to the US and adopted an assertive stance towards China after he took office, although he called for a reset of the relationship with Beijing earlier this year.

His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who is now in The Hague awaiting trial for crimes against humanity during his murderous war on drugs, alienated Washington and moved the Philippines closer to China. Duterte’s daughter, Sara, is Marcos’s vice-president but also his most bitter rival and the front-runner to succeed him in 2028 when he is barred from running again due to a single-term limit.

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