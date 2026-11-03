Dodging bikes, cars and culture wars on London’s newly ‘pedestrianised’ Oxford Street

Many Londoners profess – unconvincingly – to hate it, but even after decades of conspicuous decline, Oxford Street retains a place deep in their hearts and minds.

This week, the West End and Britain’s busiest shopping street was at the centre of two separate culture war debates: trans rights and the exhausting back-and-forth about the rights of cyclists versus motorists (as if these people were always two separate groups).

Native Londoners might pretend they never visit this lengthy thoroughfare, but they still love talking about it, as proven by the avalanche of social media commentary and slew of media reports amid its recent changes.

Oxford Street, lesser known as the A40, bisects London from east to west and, until last week, it was one of the primary traffic routes through the city in that direction. The street was also once home to flagship shops for almost every big retail brand. Now it is derided for an influx of dodgy “US candy” stores, vape shops and outlets selling tourist tat.

Beginning in 2024, London mayor Sadiq Khan spearheaded a two-year campaign for powers to overhaul the street and pedestrianise it. The British government invoked powers to remove planning responsibility for the street from Westminster and Camden councils, shifting it instead to a mayoral development corporation.

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Last week, a 1km section of the street was pedestrianised for the first time. Khan, a frequent target of Britain’s right-leaning press, is closely associated with the project. His involvement inevitably invites excitable headlines such as this one this week from the Sun: “Car-free Oxford Street plunges into chaos as bike mob terrorises shoppers.”

Teenagers who had arrived on bikes set off fireworks. Khan got the blame.

As for Britain’s never-ending culture wars, on Wednesday a huge new Harry Potter flagship merchandise store opens on the eastern end of the street. Broadcaster HBO, which is showing a new television series in the franchise, joined with a local businesses to fund Harry Potter-themed Christmas lights, which are due to be switched on next Monday.

Harry Potter is more infamous in certain circles these days for being created by JK Rowling, the British writer whose trenchant views on gender rights and trans people attract the ire of pro-trans campaigners.

The Good Law Project, a group led by the fairly ubiquitous British barrister and left-leaning social campaigner, Jo Maugham, organised a petition to Khan’s office, urging him to “pull the plug on transphobia” and end Oxford Street’s association with Rowling’s money-spinning franchise.

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Media reports mused whether pro-trans, anti-Rowling protesters could even disrupt the switching-on of Oxford Street’s lights – protesters recently invaded the red carpet of a Harry Potter play in the West End.

Khan responded to the petition by pointing out that his office doesn’t organise the lights – it is the New West End Company local business group.

The mayor is probably too busy overseeing the street’s pedestrianisation to wander in to what seems an unwinnable debate between the enthusiastic acolytes of Rowling and her just-as-motivated detractors.

Yet even the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street dredges up the culture wars – most recently involving cyclists.

The pedestrianisation covers a stretch that starts at Selfridges department store and runs west in the direction of Marble Arch, ending a little beyond the Oxford Circus junction with Regent Street. Traffic has been rerouted, clogging up surrounding streets.

Oxford Street's new Harry Potter shop has caused controversy. Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/Assignments/Press Association

Cyclists are not allowed through the pedestrianised zone, but that message was clearly taking time to land with many of them after the switchover last week. British newspapers were full of reports of cyclists swarming around pedestrians.

Westminster councillors, still grumpy at being stripped of powers for Oxford Street, complained they were struggling to find cyclists alternative east-to-west routes. It is rumoured the local authorities could ask bike sharing companies such as the Uber-run Lime to use “geofencing” to forcibly switch off users’ e-bikes in the area.

As I sauntered down the newly pedestrianised part of Oxford Street on Monday night, it was clear the project is still finding its feet.

Khan’s development corporation spent months preparing for the changeover by removing “clutter” such as bus stops. Now, Oxford Street is blighted instead by row after row of ugly green barriers designed to keep cyclists out or slow them down.

I saw several Lime bikes weaving their way in and out of pedestrians, but hardly the carnage described in many newspaper reports. Perhaps cyclists are, like everybody else, still getting used to the new rules.

London cabbies, who stereotypically complain about everything Khan does, are livid over the new system, which they claim has made the area a transit mess.

Many people are happy, however, that the new rules have weakened the surge of the multicoloured, music-blaring rickshaw “pedicabs” that are generally seen as a nuisance all over the West End.

Meanwhile, I found myself questioning the very definition of the changes to Oxford Street as “pedestrianisation” at all.

The footfall-only sections are bisected by a slew of heavy traffic-bearing streets, such Regent Street.

You still have to dodge cars on pedestrianised Oxford Street, the famous thoroughfare that nobody in London admits to visiting, but somehow manages to yank everyone’s chain.