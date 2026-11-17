Protesters sit next to an effigy of US president Donald Trump as the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit takes place in Manila. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

US president Donald Trump flies into the Philippines on Tuesday at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit, where he could face protests ahead of the first meeting in two years of the leaders of ​the Quad group of Indo-Pacific countries.

Trump’s Asia trip, which includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) forum in Shenzhen and a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, comes after his Republican Party’s defeat in midterm elections, along with spy allegations and new US curbs on China’s access to AI chips that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce.

There could be protests in Manila against Trump’s visit, after days of demonstrations that included the burning of effigies of the US president and calls for ​an end to the Middle East war and scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica supply chain initiative.

The meeting of the Quad – the US, Japan, Australia and India – will be Trump’s first and takes place two years after the last gathering of ⁠the group, which his predecessor Joe Biden regarded as a signature foreign policy initiative.

It comes ahead of the Apec gathering hosted by Chinese president Xi Jinping, who has ‌previously ‌objected ​to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.

At the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Monday, Chinese premier Li Qiang welcomed what he called “truly extraordinary” economic achievements of ⁠China and Asean in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing’s commitment to ​free trade and the need to “stand united, ward off interference, and work together”.

China is Asean’s largest ​trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the 11-member bloc – which has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion – want to deepen ties with the US despite protracted ‌trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration.

Former US deputy secretary of ​state Kurt Campbell credited Washington’s top diplomat, Marco Rubio, with the timing and reconvening of the Quad, which he said had lost ambition under Trump.

“Part of what he [Rubio] is thinking is ⁠that this is probably the best possible signal if you’re going to go ⁠into a trilateral meeting,” said Campbell, co-founder of The ​Asia Group, referring to Thursday’s US-China-Russia talks.

“The linchpin of everything that we do in Asia is the US-Japan relationship, and a perception that this is not at the top of the president’s mind would concern me.”

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales on Friday said that under Trump’s leadership, the Quad had demonstrated it is “a partnership of action, tackling the region’s toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

A Japanese foreign ministry official said it was expected that Quad leaders would try to show unity, with maritime security, export restrictions, critical-minerals supply-chain diversification and AI among potential discussion points.

Undersea cables, emerging technology and disaster relief were also likely to be covered, a source familiar with the matter said.

Trump is set to arrive in the late afternoon, skipping the East Asia Summit. He ‌will join a US-Asean “Special Summit” and will meet Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday. The Philippines is a US defence ally.

Trump will sign a joint statement with Thai prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday on an agreement on reciprocal trade, ​Thailand’s government said. Thai media have reported the two would hold talks and the statement would be about progress on negotiations.

The US ​is Thailand’s largest export market, accounting for 24 per cent of its total shipments this year. The US designated Thailand as a major non-Nato ally in 2003. - Reuters