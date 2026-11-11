‘I will not stop telling the truth’: António Guterres issues parting climate warning

UN secretary general António Guterres: 'I will be standing side by side with you as an advocate and ally.' Photograph: Khalil Hamra/AP

The scene was there for António Guterres to steal but the United Nations secretary general was almost upstaged. Guterres, attending his last global climate summit before retiring next month, is normally a headline in human form.

His impassioned speeches, arresting imagery and shock warnings rarely leave an audience unmoved.

After a decade of attending Cops, issuing stirring rallying calls as negotiations begin and swooping in for late night pep talks when they invariably flag, the 77-year-old Portuguese diplomat will be a notable absence.

Or will he? In a promise that sounded part reassurance, part threat, he told the presidents and prime ministers attending the two-day leaders gathering at Cop31 in Antalya, Turkey, that he would be watching them.

“You can count on this. I will not stop telling the truth and I will not stop fighting for it,” he said. “I will be standing side by side with you as an advocate and ally. I will be with you every step of the way.”

There was, for the most part, hearty clapping although for every head of state who applauded his savage criticism of the fossil fuel industry, there was another thinking: that’s my company or crown prince you’re talking about there.

The Guterres speech over, it was time for assorted other dignitaries to take the podium in advance of the traditional delivery of “national statements” – three-minute speeches in which leaders get to tell their counterparts their thoughts on climate change.

Guterres (right) next to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (centre) and Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev in Antalya on Wednesday. Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, began his 25-minute monologue with well-worn cliches. We have only one sky, only one earth, etc, etc.

With rather black comedy, he invoked the spirit of the ancient Turks in guiding his country’s modern day environment and climate policy.

It was said they regarded cutting down a living tree as equivalent to cutting off a head, and killing an insect a violation of human rights.

Many in opposition parties, civic society and media who have been jailed for criticising Erdogan must wish they had eight legs and a pair of wings.

But Erdogan was only getting going. Suddenly he segued into Gaza, declaring: “What has taken place in Gaza is not only a genocide but it is also an ecocide.”

The words flashed up on the giant screen behind him for emphasis. Loud applause followed.

He talked about the destruction of centuries old olive trees and the pollution of soils and water in the endless bombardment.

He drew a pen picture of innocent children shivering under tents destroyed by torrential rain and flooding without a mother or father for comfort. Applause again.

“This persecution and cruelty must end,” he demanded. Even more applause.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu was not present to hear it. He has an International Criminal Court warrant out against him so travel is ill-advised.

His greatest backer, Donald Trump, was not there either. He has no time for the climate “con job” and pulled the US out of the UN Convention on Climate Change and all promises that flow from it.

G7 leaders weren’t there, apart from UK prime minister Andy Burnham.

Neither were most European leaders, many choosing to attend the EU presidency event in Dublin instead.

For the same reason, Ireland doesn’t have a head of state at the Leaders’ Summit. The Taoiseach is tied up and President Catherine Connolly’s office confirmed she received no request from Government to take his place.

Guterres didn’t call out the absentees but he undoubtedly he took note.

And if he gets his way, he’ll be at their side, over their shoulders, and in their faces for many years to come.