Trump fires Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary

US president Donald Trump has said he is replacing his embattled homeland security secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump made the announcement on social media on Thursday, two days after Noem faced a grilling on Capitol Hill from Republican members as well as Democrats.

Trump said he will make Noem a “special envoy for The Shield of the Americas”, a new security initiative that he said would focus on the Western hemisphere.

Noem is the first Cabinet secretary to leave during Trump’s second term.

Trump will nominate Oklahoma Republican senator Markwayne Mullin in her place.

Her departure caps a tumultuous tenure overseeing immigration enforcement tactics that have been met with protests and lawsuits.

The staffing change raises questions about whether the Trump administration could seek to intensify its mass deportation push or retreat ‌to a more targeted approach.

Noem, a former governor of South Dakota, became one of Trump’s most high-profile cabinet secretaries with social media posts that portrayed immigrants in harsh terms, highlighting cases of alleged criminal offenders and using vitriolic language.

She faced criticism in January when she ​quickly labelled two US citizens fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis as committing “domestic terrorism.”

Videos that emerged after the deaths undercut the assertion by Noem and other Trump officials that the two deceased – Renee ⁠Good and Alex Pretti – were violent aggressors.

The public backlash for deaths led the Trump administration to move to a more targeted approach to immigration enforcement ‌in Minnesota ‌after ​months of sweeps through US cities that led to violent clashes with residents opposing the crackdown.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives moved to impeach Noem and at least two Republicans in Congress called for her to lose her job ⁠after the incidents.

During congressional hearings in March, Democrats and some Republicans ​criticised Noem for her approach to the immigration crackdown and management of DHS, including ​concern over a lavish ad campaign that heavily featured Noem.

Under Noem’s leadership, masked immigration agents ​surged into Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, DC, scouring neighbourhoods and Home Depot parking lots in search of possible immigration offenders.

The popularity of Trump’s immigration ⁠approach fell as agents detained US citizens and tear-gassed streets in an ⁠attempt to drive up deportations, which last ​year fell short of the administration’s goal of 1 million per year.

While Noem (54), served as a prominent proponent of Trump’s agenda, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, a long-time Trump aide, controls Trump’s immigration policy.

Noem was quickly confirmed to lead the 260,000-employee department of homeland security in January 2025 after Trump took office.

On social media, she referred to immigrants convicted of crimes as “scumbags” even as the number of non-criminals arrested by immigration authorities rose under Trump.

She joined immigration enforcement operations on the ground in New York City and visited a maximum-security prison in El Salvador where Venezuelan immigrants deported by the Trump administration were being held without charges or access to lawyers.

The number of migrants ‌caught trying to illegally cross the US-Mexico ⁠border plummeted under Trump’s restrictive policies, a steep drop after high levels of illegal immigration under former president Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Noem, reflecting Trump’s agenda, also took steps to cut legal immigration programs and increase vetting. She ended several Temporary Protected Status programs that provided work permits to ‌hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Venezuela, Haiti and other nations, drawing legal challenges.

After an Afghan immigrant was accused of attacking National Guard members in Washington, DC, Noem said she recommended that Trump ​place “a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.” - Reuters

