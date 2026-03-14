Council staff suspended over alleged pitch watering at Shamrock Rovers ground

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) has suspended three staff members after it received a complaint that the pitch in Tallaght Stadium was watered despite heavy rain, leading to Shamrock Rovers’ first home match of the season being called-off.

The Tallaght Stadium is owned by SDCC, and Shamrock Rovers – the reigning League of Ireland champions – are the anchor tenants of the 10,500-seat arena.

It is understood that SDCC’s investigation and the suspension of staff from its public realm division followed a complaint from the club after CCTV was reviewed.

Shamrock Rovers was due to play a televised match against newly-promoted Dundalk on Friday, February 6th in Tallaght Stadium before the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rovers played the postponed match on February 23rd, with the game finishing 1-1.

The alleged watering of the pitch took place during one of the wettest Februarys on record in Dublin with Dublin Airport experiencing the heaviest rainfall ever seen during the month.

Since the staff were suspended last month, the council have employed a private contractor to provide pitch maintenance services at the stadium.

A source familiar with the investigation said it was seeking to review the devices of staff to check their communications before the match was called off.

Shamrock Rovers declined to comment.

SDCC said it has no comment to issue “at this time” after a series of questions were put to it earlier this week.

The Football Association of Ireland said: “The League of Ireland are currently reviewing a complaint received made in relation to the postponement of Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division on Friday, 6 February 2026.

Upon receipt of this complaint, the League of Ireland has engaged with Tallaght Stadium and Shamrock Rovers and will provide further information if appropriate after this process.”