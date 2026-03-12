Suspect who attacked Michigan synagogue shot by security staff

A man who rammed his vehicle into a Michigan synagogue on Thursday is dead after he was confronted and shot at by security staff.

Multiple law enforcement sources responded to the incident at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield township, a prosperous suburb in Oakland county about 35km north-west of downtown Detroit.

There were no serious casualties among those at the temple, which included a pre-school and family center, according to Michael Bouchard, the Oakland county sheriff, although one security guard was injured and taken to hospital.

Investigators later found a significant amount of explosives in the suspect’s vehicle, CNN reported. The vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Bouchard said the suspect was deceased inside the vehicle, but he was unable to say if he was shot dead by the temple’s security staff, or had taken his own life.

He said that security guards that were already in place at the synagogue confronted the suspect as he approached the building and “engaged him in gunfire”.

Bouchard then added: “We’re not getting any active stimulus at the moment,” indicating that the initial emergency was over.

“At least one individual came to the temple, security saw him, engaged him in gunfire at the scene,” he said.

Bouchard was unable to identify who fired the shots, and said nobody was in custody. But he added: “Nobody at the moment has confirmed to be hurt, except maybe the shooter.”

He said “everybody has been moved out” of a school contained within the synagogue complex.

Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan governor, a Democrat, posted on X that she was “tracking the situation” and her office was working with Michigan state police to get more information.

“This is heartbreaking. Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone’s safety,” she wrote.

In a post on X, Kash Patel, the FBI director, said: “FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation”.

A state bomb squad vehicle was seen heading to the scene, where dozens of police cars were gathered having swarmed to the scene.

Local media reports said the vehicle that was apparently used in the alleged attack was on fire after the crash, and schools in the vicinity were on lockdown. Black smoke could be seen billowing from the large complex, local TV aerial footage showed.

In a statement provided to Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ News, the Jewish Federation of Detroit said: “We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol – nobody in or out of your building. More information to follow.”

Michigan Republican congresswoman Lisa McClain posted on X that her office was monitoring the situation.

“If you are in the area, please follow any and all instructions from law enforcement. Avoid the area and stay safe. Our prayers are with those on the ground,” she wrote.

Thursday’s incident has parallels in an attack on a church in Wayne county, Michigan, last summer in which the gunman was hit by a truck driven by a deacon, then shot dead by security staff.

In September, four people were killed in a church in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, by a military veteran with a “hatred” for the Mormon religion. – The Guardian