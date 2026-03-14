Military targets on key Iranian oil export island ‘obliterated’, says Trump

Main points

US president Donald Trump has said the US will strike Iran “very hard over the next week”

He said the US had “obliterated” military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, in a social media post late last night

The US state department is offering rewards of up to $10 million to anyone with information on Iran’s new supreme leader and other senior officials

US military has elevated its investigation into the strike on an Iranian girls’ school that killed 168 schoolchildren

The US military has confirmed that all six crew members on board a refuelling plane that went down in western Iraq have died

Key Reads

Elsewhere, explosions rocked Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Saturday after two strikes targeted the powerful Iran-backed group Kataeb Hizbullah, killing two members including a “key figure”, security sources told AFP.

In Lebanon, at least 12 medical personnel were killed in an Israeli strike on a healthcare centre in the town of Borj Qalaouiya in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese state news agency reported, citing the health ministry.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 100 children in Lebanon, according to the latest data from the Lebanese health ministry. A total of 773 people have been killed since Israel’s first strikes on the country on March 2nd, with a further 1,933 people wounded, the ministry said in its daily report.

It said 103 children had now been killed in the strikes, and a further 326 children have been wounded. – Guardian

Emergency personnel work at the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted an apartment building in the southern Lebanese town of Haret Saida, on the outskirts of Sidon, on March 14th, 2026. Photograph: MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

The site of an overnight Israeli air strike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, on March 14th, 2026. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Kharg Island is a key hub for oil exports

Kharg Island is the hub for 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports ‌and has long been seen as a key vulnerability that would provoke a severe response by Tehran if attacked.

Iran, which ramped up oil output in the run-up to the February 28th launch of the war by Israel and the US, has continued to ship oil at a rate of 1.1 million to ​1.5 million barrels per day, TankerTracker.com and Kpler data show.

Kharg sits 26km (16 miles) from ⁠Iran’s coast, more than 480km ​northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, in waters deep enough to enable the docking of tankers that are too large to approach the mainland’s shallow coastal waters.

An infographic titled "Kharg Island" created in Ankara, Turkey. Photograph: Elif Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kharg has storage capacity of roughly 30 million barrels, and held about 18 million barrels of crude as of early March, according to a JP Morgan report citing Kpler ​data.

The last time the island came under significant fire was during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. The Iraqi military, under Saddam Hussein, conducted heavy bombing raids on the island’s oil infrastructure at the time, causing extensive damage. But Iran was able to rebuild the facilities. – Agencies

In response, Iran’s Armed Forces Unified Combatant warned that any attack on Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure would lead to attacks on energy infrastructure owned by oil companies co-operating with the US in the region, Iranian media reported.

The military’s Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement cited by Iranian media that oil and energy infrastructure belonging to firms that co-operated with the United States would “immediately be destroyed and turned into a pile of ashes” if Iran’s energy facilities were attacked.

President Donald Trump said US forces had “obliterated” military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island – hours after the American military said it has ordered 2,500 Marines and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East.

Kharg Island is the primary terminal that handles Iran’s oil exports, and Trump warned that the island’s oil infrastructure could be next.

Announcing the action in a social media post, the US president said: “Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.

“For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island... Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we… pic.twitter.com/2iEzCOyA3P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 13, 2026

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported at least 15 explosions with thick smoke rising over Kharg Island.

It said the strikes targeted an air defence facility, a naval base, the airport control tower and an offshore oil company’s helicopter hangar, adding no oil infrastructure was damaged in the attack. – Associated Press