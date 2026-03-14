Cocaine worth more than €5m recovered in Garda raid

Gardaí have seized more than €5m worth of cocaine in Co Monaghan. Photograph: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí have seized €5.25 million worth of cocaine and arrested two people in a raid targeting a drug-trafficking network.

A number of vehicles and a business premises in Co Monaghan were searched on Friday and the drugs seized.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested and were being detained in Garda stations in the Monaghan area on Saturday.

This operation was supported by the Customs Revenue Service, local units in Monaghan and international partners from the Belgian Federal Maritime Police.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an national anti-drugs strategy that was unveiled by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

It is the second-biggest seizure of drugs under Operation Tara this year.

In January an estimated haul of cannabis worth €10 million was seized by gardaí as part of investigations targeting organised crime activity.

A joint operation by Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized the 506kg of cannabis in a raid on a property in Co Louth on Friday, January 30th.