Live Ireland v Scotland updates: Championship still in the balance as Aviva hosts Triple Crown decider

Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, kick-off 2.10pm

As for the Scots, Kyle Steyn stays on the wing despite being carted off against France. He’s recovered from a nasty cut.

Max Williamson and Grant Gilchrist form a new-look secondrow pairing while Zander Fagerson is back in at prop. Those changes in the pack are worth keeping an eye on. The tight five has historically been Scotland’s Achilles heel against Ireland and they’re without Gregor Brown and Scott Cummings (both injured) from the side that impressed against France.

Plenty of threats that backline still, Messrs Russell, Tuipulotu, Jones, Kinghorn and Graham (amongst others) threatening to run riot.

A reminder of your Scotland team to face Ireland today ☘️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#AsOne | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/hvLOc95XTV — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 14, 2026

Here’s who’s playing. Always important, sure.

Ireland have made four changes to the team that beat Wales eight days ago, Andy Farrell continuing to show a willingness to tinker with a winning formula. That certainly has been a theme of this Six Nations, Ireland making 24 total changes to to their matchday squad in this campaign. According to Opta’s statto Jonny McCormick, that’s the joint most in any Six Nations run during the Farrell era (2019 being the other runner).

James Ryan is injured so Joe McCarthy replaces him in the XV and Connacht’s Darragh Murray comes onto the bench for a Six Nations debut. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Tommy O’Brien reprises his pacy double act with Robert Baloucoune after the two wings flew up and down Twickenham a few weeks ago.

Dan Sheehan is back in at hooker after a week off while Josh van der Flier is also back in the starting side.

Our team for Saturday's showdown in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/coprmUGvgA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 12, 2026

This is it folks. Six weeks of rugby’s annual showpiece culminates in a silverware decider as a Scottish side once again comes to Dublin looking to break their Irish hoodoo.

Nathan Johns here to tell you what’s what as we build up to Ireland vs Scotland at the Aviva Stadium. Winner takes the Triple Crown and top spot in the Six Nations. For now, as far as the latter is concerned, with the destination of the trophy (a replica, after the original was burned a few weeks ago) dependent on France’s Parisian date with England later this evening.

Kick-off in Dublin is at 2.10pm. We’ll build up to the action right here.