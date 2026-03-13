Gardaí begin inquiry into suspicious death of woman in Co Cork

The scene on Innishmore Square in Ballincollig, Co Cork has been cordoned off by gardaí. File photograph: Frank Miller

Gardaí are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in a house in Co Cork on Friday afternoon.

The woman (32) is understood to have been found with head and facial injuries at the top of the stairs in her home on Innishmore Park, Ballincollig.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and the woman’s body remains in the house. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Officers have started carrying out door to door inquiries and canvassing houses in the area for CCTV footage in an attempt to establish when there was last activity at the house.

They are also trying to establish when the woman was last seen alive and have been speaking to relatives and friends to ascertain when anyone was last in contact with her.

Garda sources said the investigation was at a very early stage but early indications were that there was no sign of forced entry at the two-storey terraced house.

More to follow ...