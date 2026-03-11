Iran vows to block oil shipments, as US and Israel launch heaviest air strikes yet

Main points

Only the midterms can save the United States from the "idiot king" Donald Trump, Michael McDowell writes in his weekly column.

The US and Israel traded air strikes with Iran across the Middle East on Wednesday ‌as the besieged Tehran government warned its state security forces were ready with “fingers on the trigger” to confront any anti-government protests.

Following an exchange of some of the heaviest bombardments in the region yet on Tuesday, the combatants renewed their attacks on opposing targets in Israel, Lebanon and the Gulf as the war stretched into its 12th day.

The conflict has effectively blocked vital shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, halting the flow of one-fifth of the world’s fossil energy supplies from the petroleum-rich Gulf. After a major surge in crude oil prices on Monday, global energy prices have tumbled and stock markets rebounded as investors bet that US President Donald Trump would seek to end the war soon.

Adding to market optimism, the International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to further stabilize crude prices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Nevertheless, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed to block oil shipments from the Gulf unless US and Israeli attacks ceased. And air strikes between the two sides showed no immediate sign of abatement.

A cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a fire onboard and prompting ‌the crew ‌to evacuate and request assistance, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations.

The maritime body also said it had received a report of a separate incident off the UAE coast, with the master of a container vessel reporting it sustained damage from a suspected but unknown projectile.

The White House on Tuesday reiterated Trump’s threat to hit Iran hard over moves by Tehran to stop the flow of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Central Command said 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels had been “eliminated” near the strait on Tuesday.

Millions of Israelis were repeatedly driven into bomb shelters overnight as the military warned Iran had launched missiles toward Israel, a sign that Tehran retains the capacity to strike ‌Israel after nearly two weeks of hostilities.

The sound of explosions from air defences intercepting the rockets punctuated the pre-dawn darkness as air raid sirens blared and Israelis scrambled to safe rooms and shelters. There was no immediate word of whether any of the missiles reached the ground.

Iran’s armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi on Wednesday urged regional countries and fellow Muslims to indicate “US-Zionist (Israeli) hiding places” to maximise the precision and impact of Iranian strikes, while minimising harm to civilians, who he said are “used as human shields”, according to Defapress, a news outlet affiliated with the military.

Shekarchi also said that Iran will respond to recent US-Israeli strikes in residential areas.

The latest attacks from Iran roughly coincided with a new Israeli barrage on Beirut aimed at rooting out the Iran-backed group Hizbollah, which has fired into Israel from Lebanon in solidarity with the Tehran government.

Large-scale rallies have been held in Iran in support of its newly named supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, a hardliner chosen to succeed his father, who was killed on the war’s first day. A funeral procession for high-level Iranian military commanders killed early in the war will be held in Tehran on Wednesday from 10am this morning.

Many Iranians want change and some openly celebrated the death of the elder Khamenei, weeks after his security forces killed thousands of people to put down anti-government protests.

But there has been little sign of protest during the war, and Iran moved ‌to clamp down further on internal dissent days after Trump exhorted Iranian citizens to seize an opportunity afforded by US and Israeli attacks to rise up and overthrow their government.

Fearing a revival of anti-government demonstrations, Iran’s police chief Ahmadreza Radan warned that “anyone taking into streets at the enemy’s request will be confronted as an enemy not protestor.”

“All our security forces have their fingers on the trigger,” Radan told state television.

Iran also arrested ‌dozens of people, including a foreign national, accused of spying for the country’s “enemies,” the Intelligence Ministry said on Tuesday.

More than 1,300 Iranian civilians have been killed since the U.S. and Israeli air strikes began on February 28, according to Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani. He said nearly 8,000 homes have been destroyed, along with 1,600 “commercial and service centres” and dozens of medical, educational and energy-supply facilities.

Scores have also been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, while Iranian strikes on Israel have killed at least 11 people. In addition to seven U.S. soldiers killed in the conflict, the Pentagon on Tuesday estimated about 140 American troops have been wounded - Reuters

US strikes 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels

Overnight the US military said it struck 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important passageways for oil.

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is largely paused because of concerns they could be hit by drones or missiles, resulting in soaring oil prices across the world.

It is not clear if Iran has deployed any naval mines since the US-Israeli strikes began February 28th, but Iran’s ability to potentially block the Strait of Hormuz with mines has long been a concern for the United States.

US President Donald Trump has said the destruction of Iran’s navy is among the core objectives of the US military campaign.

The United States believes Iran was preparing to mine the strait but had not begun the operation, according to a US official.

The preparations prompted the White House to order the strikes on Iran’s mine-laying capabilities. Along with ships, US forces were also targeting mine storage facilities, Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday.

- New York Times

Good morning and welcome to The Irish Times live story on the 12th day of the Iran War.

There have been US strikes on 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, while Iran has said it launched missile attacks on the US bases of Al Udeid in Qatar, Camp Arifjan in Kuwait and Harir in Iraq.

The UN Security Council is due to vote later today on competing draft resolutions over the war in Iran and its impact across the region.

We will bring you the latest as it happens here.