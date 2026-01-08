‘Poet, writer, wife, mom’: Who was Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by an Ice agent?

Renee Nicole Good took part in youth mission trips to Northern Ireland when she was younger. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

The woman killed by a federal agent Wednesday in Minneapolis and portrayed by the Trump administration as a “domestic terrorist”, was a mother of three children who had recently moved to Minnesota and had won an award for poetry.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, a US citizen, lived in Minneapolis with her partner, according to an interview with her mother, Donna Ganger, in The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Ms Ganger said her daughter “was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” adding that she was “loving, forgiving and affectionate.”

She declined a request for additional comment, and other family members could not be immediately reached.

Ms Good was born in Colorado and had no criminal record or experienced previous law enforcement engagement beyond a traffic ticket, records show.

She described herself on social media as a “poet and writer and wife and mom”, with a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son from her first marriage, and a six-year-old son from her second.

According to her Instagram account, which features a pride flag emoji, she was “experiencing Minneapolis” after moving from Kansas City, Missouri, last year. Her Pinterest profile shows her smiling and holding a young child against her cheek, along with posts about tattoos, hairstyles and home decorating.

More than a thousand protesters gather during a vigil near the site of a shooting where a federal officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Her ex-husband, who asked not to be named out of concern for the safety of their children, told the Associated Press that Renee Nicole Good had just dropped off her youngest son at school Wednesday and was driving home with her partner when they encountered a group of Ice agents on a snowy street.

He said she was not an activist, and had not taken part in any kind of protest that he was aware of. He said she was a devoted Christian who took part in youth mission trips to Northern Ireland when she was younger. She loved to sing, participating in a chorus in high school and studying vocal performance in college, he said.

A US immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

She studied creative writing at Old Dominion University in Virginia, according to a post on the school’s English department Facebook page. The university’s president, Brian Hemphill, paid tribute to her in a statement.

Candles, flowers are left at a makeshift memorial near the site of a shooting where a federal officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Photograph: Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times

“It is with great sadness that Old Dominion University mourns the loss of one of our own, Renee (Macklin) Good, a proud Monarch who graduated in December of 2020 from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English. Following Renee’s tragic killing, our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, loved ones, and the Monarch Nation.

Protesters gather near a shooting involving a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

People light candles at a memorial for Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was shot and killed in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Photograph: Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times

“May Renee’s life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace. My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history.” – Agencies

