Pedestrian (80) struck by bus in Bray, Co Wicklow, dies

Gardai in Bray, Co Wicklow are seeking witnesses following the death of a pedestrian

A man in his 80s who was struck by a bus in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Thursday has died.

The incident involving the pedestrian happened on Station Road shortly before 6pm.

The man was brought to St Vincent’s University Hospital. He was pronounced dead on Friday evening.

A postmortem will take place, a Garda statement on Saturday said.

A technical examination of the scene was also conducted.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were in the area of Station Road, Bray, between 5.40pm and 6.10pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on (01) 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.