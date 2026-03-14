Crime & Law

Pedestrian (80) struck by bus in Bray, Co Wicklow, dies

Man died from his injuries following incident last Thursday

Gardai in Bray, Co Wicklow are seeking witnesses following the death of a pedestrian
Gardai in Bray, Co Wicklow are seeking witnesses following the death of a pedestrian
Sarah Burns
Sat Mar 14 2026 - 09:011 MIN READ

A man in his 80s who was struck by a bus in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Thursday has died.

The incident involving the pedestrian happened on Station Road shortly before 6pm.

The man was brought to St Vincent’s University Hospital. He was pronounced dead on Friday evening.

A postmortem will take place, a Garda statement on Saturday said.

READ MORE

Military targets on key Iranian oil export island ‘obliterated’, says Trump

Michael Healy-Rae: What does ‘Ireland’s wealthiest TD’ own and what is it worth?

Damage to Irish subsea gas pipelines could take ‘six months to fix and lead to power outages’

Six Nations permutations: How Ireland, France or Scotland can win the 2026 competition

A technical examination of the scene was also conducted.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were in the area of Station Road, Bray, between 5.40pm and 6.10pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on (01) 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times