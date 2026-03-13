US ‘unfortunately’ suspends Russia oil sanctions in defiance of European leaders

The United States has issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy sanctioned Russian ‌oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the move, announced on Thursday, was a step to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the Iran war.

Bessent said it was “unfortunate” the move could benefit Russia but maintained it was only for the short term.

Moscow claimed on Friday it was “increasingly inevitable” that Washington would lift sanctions. The US is “effectively acknowledging the obvious: without Russian oil, the global energy market cannot remain stable”, Russia’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev wrote on Telegram.

Mr Dmitriev said he had discussed the current energy crisis with a US delegation that included Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner at a meeting in Florida.

Oil prices eased on Friday morning in Asia after the US waiver announcement.

The ​move was the latest attempt by president Donald Trump’s administration to tame energy prices after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent response by Tehran widened regional tensions and paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting vital Middle East oil and gas flows and sending energy prices higher.

On Wednesday, Washington announced it would be releasing 172 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to curb skyrocketing oil prices ​in the wake of the war in Iran. That release was part of a broader commitment by the 32-nation International Energy Agency (IEA) to release 400 million barrels of oil.

The IEA said earlier on Thursday that he war in the Middle ⁠East was creating the biggest oil supply disruption in history.

The licence issued by Washington on Thursday authorises the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum ‌products loaded ‌on ​vessels as of March 12th and valid through midnight Washington time on April 11th, according to the text of the license posted on the Treasury Department’s website.

The move reflects White House worries that the surge in oil prices after nearly two weeks of US and Israeli strikes ⁠on Iran will hurt US businesses and consumers ahead of the November midterm elections, ​when Trump’s fellow Republicans hope to retain control of the US Congress.

Bessent, in a statement on X ​released hours after benchmark oil prices shot above $100 a barrel, said the measure was “narrowly tailored” and “short-term” and would not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government.

“The temporary increase in oil prices ‌is a short-term and temporary disruption that will result in a massive ​benefit to our nation and economy in the long-term,” Bessent said in the statement, echoing Trump.

There were about 124 million barrels of Russian-origin oil on water across 30 different locations ⁠globally as of Thursday, Fox News reported, adding that the US licence would ⁠provide around five to six days of supply when ​taking into account the daily loss of oil from the Strait.

Even as the sanctions reprieve was expected to boost world supplies of oil, it could also complicate the West’s efforts to deprive Russia of revenue for its war in Ukraine and put Washington at odds with its allies.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, after participating in a call with G7 leaders on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the Iran war on oil and gas markets, said now was not the time to relax sanctions against Russia.

The paralysis of the strait of Hormuz “in no way” justifies lifting sanctions on Russia, French president Emmanuel Macron said after the call with other G7 leaders about the economic ramifications of the war in Iran.

The US Treasury previously issued a 30-day waiver on March 5th specifically for India, allowing New Delhi to buy ‌Russian oil stuck at sea.

Trump has also ordered ⁠the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf and said the US Navy could escort ships in the region.

In another attempt to control prices, the Trump administration is considering temporarily waiving a shipping rule known as the Jones Act to ensure energy and ‌agricultural products can move freely between US ports, the White House said. Waiving the rule would allow foreign ships to carry fuel between US ports, potentially lowering costs and speeding deliveries.

“The president is taking every action he can ​to lower prices ... and you’re going to see more and more in the days to come,” White House deputy chief ​of staff Stephen Miller told Fox News’s Primetime programme on Thursday.

Trump said earlier on Thursday the United States stood to make significant money from oil prices driven higher by the war, prompting criticism from some lawmakers who accused him of caring only about rich people. – Reuters