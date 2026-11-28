An MSF staff member visits the site at clinic grounds where two colleagues were killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza City. Photograph: Omar AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has ‌voiced outrage after an Israeli strike killed two of its staff outside ‌a medical clinic in Gaza late on Friday.

“Our premises were clearly marked ​with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military,” the group, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said. “We call for accountability.”

Israel’s military ​confirmed the strike but said the two MSF staff were “terrorists posing as humanitarian ⁠workers”.

The strike brings the total number of MSF ‌staff ‌killed ​in Gaza to 17, the medical group said in an overnight statement.

MSF did not immediately ⁠respond to a ​request for comment on Israel’s allegations ​about its staff who worked as watchmen.

Israel has repeatedly ‌struck Gaza hospitals since the ​start of the Gaza war, including the main Nasser hospital ⁠earlier this month. Its military ⁠says ​this is because Hamas fighters were operating inside them and parts of a Hamas tunnel network have been found running beneath them.

MSF suspended some Gaza hospital work earlier this year over the presence of gunmen.

Hospitals are protected sites under international law. Both attacking hospitals ‌and their use ⁠for military purposes are typically considered breaches of the law.

Although medical facilities can lose their protected status under ‌certain conditions, rights groups say Israel has not shown sufficient evidence in ​many cases to justify its attacks on them ​during the war. – Reuters