Slim Naccache, Solène Rougeux Fernandez Garcia, Eva-Luna Tholance, and MPs Mathilde Hignet and Marie Mesmeur at a press conference organised by the Lacrymos de sang collective at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on November 17th, 2026. Photograph: Amaury Cornu/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

For three years, Naima Di Piero says she barely had a period. The 46-year-old charity worker, who suffers from endometriosis, takes the contraceptive pill to suppress her menstrual cycle. But two days after being exposed to police tear gas during France’s nationwide protests on October 17th, she began bleeding heavily.

French police fired about 22,000 tear gas grenades at protesters on October 17th at the height of the protests – equivalent to two grenades every three seconds (over 10 hours of maintaining order).

Activists and health researchers now fear tens of thousands of women and young girls may have suffered immediate and long-term damage to their reproductive health from being heavily exposed to the tear gas.

For 10 days, Di Piero says her bleeding was so severe she had to change her period underwear several times a day. Then came the blood clots and debilitating cramps. The pain has since disrupted her sleep, leaving her dependent on painkillers and a hot-water bottle at night. She says: “I’ve never been so tired. I wear a headscarf because I’m losing my hair, too.”

At first, Di Piero says she had no idea what was happening to her body. But by early November, thousands of women across France were reporting similar symptoms after exposure to tear gas during the wave of social protests that began in mid-September.

While there is limited scientific research linking tear gas exposure to women’s health – with most of the small amount of past research done in a military setting with healthy men – there were reports of women’s periods being affected after the use of tear gas during the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, and in the US during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, as well as Gaza and immigration protests in 2024 and 2025.

Following the protests in France this autumn, Lacrymos de Sang, a feminist collective founded to investigate the possible reproductive effects of tear gas, gathered the testimonies of more than 9,200 women and girls, including secondary school students, who reported exposure to tear gas. Of those, 94 per cent reported gynaecological symptoms.

Protests in Paris, France, on October 17th. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

The complaints ranged from severe uterine cramps and unusually heavy bleeding to missed periods. Some described pain so intense that it made them incapable of walking or going to work. Others reported bleeding for weeks. One protester told the Guardian: “I’ve never bled like that before.”

Two respondents said they had been hospitalised with anaemia after heavy blood loss. Some reported bleeding despite no longer menstruating, including people who had gone through menopause, were taking hormonal contraception or were receiving testosterone treatment.

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Lacrymos de Sang collected several testimonies of pregnancy loss. Of 47 pregnant respondents who said they had been exposed to tear gas, 15 reported losing their pregnancies. Seventeen described contractions, pain or bleeding, while two said they had sought emergency gynaecological care.

In one testimony, a woman described being exposed to tear gas while walking her dog. The gas was on her face for several minutes, she says, leaving her vomiting violently and bleeding heavily. She said: “I felt as though I was urinating. I lost my baby after seven months of pregnancy.”

The women and girls under 20, who were a large number of those protesting, appeared particularly affected, reporting more symptoms and a faster onset than older respondents.

“Stress can disrupt menstrual cycles, causing periods to come earlier or later, but it cannot explain heavy bleeding in people who have gone through menopause, nor can it account for miscarriages,” says Solène Rougeux, a doctoral researcher in neuroendocrinology who joined the collective and led the data’s analysis of the testimony.

“We don’t know what repeated exposure to tear gas could mean for their reproductive health in the long term,” adds Eva-Luna Tholance, the collective’s founder.

Protesters stand amid tear gas smoke during clashes with riot police at a demonstration in Montpellier, France, on November 14th, 2026. Photograph: Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA

Another of the young women caught in the gas was Louisa Martin, a 20-year-old student who suffers from polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, a hormonal condition that has long made her periods exceptionally rare. After attending the protests on October 17th, she says she experienced unusually heavy menstrual bleeding.

“At first, I was so happy. After years living with no or little periods, I wondered whether my reproductive health was finally improving,” she says. But after talking to her three sisters, who had also attended demonstrations, she realised they, too, were reporting changes in their periods. She said: “We all know that tear gas did that to us.”

Much of the toxicological research on 2-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS), the chemical irritant commonly used in tear gas, dates back to the 1980s and was conducted on male animals.

There are only two existing peer-reviewed studies conducted on the matter of menstrual disturbances following tear gas exposure. Although neither established a causal link, researchers have identified several possible biological mechanisms through which CS could affect reproductive health.

Dr Maha Eid, an obstetrician-gynaecologist in the emergency department at Paris’s Port-Royal maternity hospital, says she saw a number of patients arriving with debilitating menstrual pain and endometriosis flare-ups while on shift on October 20th.

“Without further research, I cannot draw firm conclusions. What we do already know is that, depending on the intensity and duration of exposure, CS can activate TRPA1 receptors, including those found in the uterine lining. This could trigger uterine contractions, posing a risk in early pregnancy,” she said.

French interior minister Laurent Nunez told a parliamentary hearing on November 2nd that the government had conducted its own studies in 2021 and 2022 and found no evidence of specific health risks from tear gas exposure and, as a result, would not be suspending its use. Neither study has been made public.

“Some possible effects of metabolites produced when CS gas breaks down in the body have been suggested, but these have not been scientifically demonstrated. Finally, it should be noted that stress itself is known to have disruptive effects,” a spokesperson for the French ministry of the interior said.

But health researchers question whether studies conducted on police officers could be extrapolated to children and adolescents, large numbers of whom were exposed to tear gas during the recent protests in France.

“Can they prove that this is safe on children? It is actually the responsibility of our governments to prove that something is safe, not the other way around,” says Asha Hassan, who led a US study that identified a possible association between tear gas exposure and menstrual disturbances, including sudden bleeding.

Hassan also dismissed stress as a cause, saying the symptoms reported by women interviewed for her study were “not at all how we’d expect stress to play out in the body.”

Activists say the new testimony demands further research and a more cautionary approach by French police.

“The [scientific] research is lacking, but we have thousands of people describing the same symptoms, appearing at similar times after similar exposures. We cannot ignore this phenomenon. The state has and still is massively dispersing tear gas over entire crowds without evidence that it is safe,” says Rougeux.

For Rohini Haar, a doctor with Physicians for Human Rights, the harm caused by tear gas is not in doubt. “Part of the design of the weapon is that it hurts you enough that it forces people to want to leave the crowd. There’s a chilling effect on your free speech and assembly rights.” – Guardian

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