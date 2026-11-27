Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy said US ‌president Donald Trump calling Russia’s Vladimir Putin “my friend” was ‌strange and akin to making the same comment about Adolf Hitler during ​ the second World War.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskiy said it was up to Trump what he said or ​posted but he called it “strange” to call Putin a friend.

“He’s ⁠an aggressor ... and a killer. He can’t be ‌a ‌friend,” he ​said, speaking in English.

“It’s the same that somebody say about Hitler during ⁠the second World ​War that he’s a good ​friend. No, he’s not a friend.”

Zelenskiy was speaking ‌a week after Trump ​had embraced Putin as a “friend” at a summit in ⁠China. Days later ⁠Trump posted ​a photograph on his Truth Social platform of the pair shaking hands there and titled it “My Friend”.

Trump’s relationship with Zelenskiy has long been uneasy, most memorably breaking down publicly in February 2025 when the US president rebuked him ‌in the Oval ⁠Office.

More recently, the pair have clashed as Trump blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries ‌for high energy costs and threatened to cut off intelligence support, ​while Zelenskiy has said Trump’s position ​is encouraging Russia to continue attacks on Ukraine.

The Russian ‌defence ministry said on ​Friday that it ​had struck a ⁠vessel carrying ‌military cargo ‌in ​the Black ⁠Sea.

The ​ministry ​said it ‌had also ​hit plants ⁠supplying ⁠the Ukrainian ​military in the Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia ‌regions, and a ⁠logistics centre near ‌Kyiv.

In Russia, a ‌woman was ​injured and an apartment ​building was ⁠damaged in ‌a ‌drone ​attack ⁠on ​two districts of St ⁠Petersburg, local ⁠authorities ​said on Friday. – Reuters

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