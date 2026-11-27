Metrolink Charlemont station. A €150 million archaeology contract will begin to prepare for ground works on the project. Photograph: metrolink.ie

A €150 million contract to provide archaeological services for the MetroLink rail line, which is expected to cost up to €17.5 billion, has been awarded to Wicklow firm Irish Archaeological Consultancy.

The contract covers the identification, recording and preservation of any artefacts, structures or remains at the northern end of the line between the Estuary and Fosterstown stops.

The awarding of the contract marks the first step towards construction works on the 19km rail line from Swords in north Co Dublin to Charlemont on the south side, serving Dublin Airport and the city centre.

Enabling works, including moving underground utilities out of the way of the tunnel, are expected to get under way early next year, with the main construction following from 2028. Trains are expected to start running between 2036-2038.

The latest cost estimates for the line, issued just over two months ago, range from €14.4 billion to €17.5 billion, with €15.75 billion as the midpoint.

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The tender process for the main contracts to build and operate the line is expected to begin in early 2027 following Cabinet approval of the estimates last September. Government approval will again be required before these main construction contracts can be signed.

The archaeological work will involve test excavations and surveys to ascertain the scope of archaeological features present and more intensive excavation if any archaeological features are found.

Associated reporting and analysis of artefacts and samples will also form part of the contract. “The works may include sharing of archaeological results through public presentations, digital outreach, community activities such as public exhibitions, school visits and open days to encourage public interest in heritage,” Transport Infrastructure Ireland said.

A contract worth up to €550 million to oversee the construction the rail line was awarded to engineering and consultancy consortium Jacobs and Aecom last September. The Jacobs and Aecom venture involves engineering and architecture firms Nicholas O’Dwyer and Ramboll.