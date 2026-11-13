Tender for consultants to devise plan for land above O’Connell Street MetroLink station and GPO

Robert Watt: 'The tender represents an important first step in our ambition to reimagine the future of Dublin city centre'

A €550,000 contract for consultants to draft another plan for the regeneration of Dublin city centre, including the land above the O’Connell Street MetroLink station, the GPO, and the wider north inner city, has been advertised by Dublin City Council.

The tender for an Integrated Spatial Framework and Delivery Plan for the Dublin City Taskforce Area reveals for the first time the extent of the area targeted for regeneration by the Dublin City Development Company, which will be headed by senior civil servant Robert Watt.

A map accompanying the tender documents shows the company’s remit will extend to a significantly wider area of the city centre than previously indicated, stretching from O’Connell Street as far as the Four Courts in the west and the Custom House in the east. Its sphere of influence will also extend from Dorset Street north of O’Connell Street, and across the Liffey to College Green.

The consultant team will be tasked with producing a “compelling long-term vision for the area” for a 10-15 year period and a “prioritised pipeline of deliverable projects and practical implementation programme” as well as an investment strategy.

“A key component of the area’s future success will be reimagining the role of O’Connell Street, currently facing challenges with commercial vacancy, architectural dereliction and antisocial behaviour, prioritising public realm improvements, vacancy reductions and transforming key buildings,” the tender states.

The consultants will be tasked with producing a “strategic development brief” for the “O’Connell Street Station Site”, the area surrounding the former Carlton Cinema above the planned O’Connell Street MetroLink station. The 2.5-acre site was bought by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) earlier this year from UK property group Hammerson, which had planned to build a shopping centre.

TII has not revealed the price paid, but Hammerson said the sale was part of an €80.7 million divestment of “non-core” assets.

“This site represents a complex; long-term regeneration opportunity of city-wide significance,” the tender documents state. It is expected there will be a substantial residential component to any future development.

The framework should also “help accelerate flagship developments in the area like the GPO complex”. The consultants should also identify a series of “character areas” that reflect the “distinctive qualities, challenges and opportunities of different parts of the study area” and develop “urban design briefs” for these areas.

[ Dublin 1 unfairly burdened with ‘huge overconcentration’ of social services, says Robert WattOpens in new window ]

“A particular focus shall be placed on the revitalisation of laneways as an important component of the city centre’s urban structure and identity,” tender documents state. The consultant team “shall assess the existing laneway network and identify opportunities to enhance permeability, activity, amenity, safety and passive surveillance”.

The consultants will also be required to develop a funding strategy for leveraging “potential funding sources and investment mechanisms” including “public sector funding programmes, private investment, development contributions, community-led and co-operative funding arrangements, public-private partnerships and other innovative funding opportunities”.

The original Dublin City Taskforce report was published two years ago in response to the November 2023 riots incited by far-right agitators following the stabbing of three children and a carer on Parnell Square.

Several subsequent reports, including a “roadmap for delivery”, a progress report on the roadmap, and a rejuvenation framework have been published since.

“It is intended that the Spatial Framework would become the principal framework guiding future investment and decision-making within the Dublin City Taskforce Area,” the tender documents state.

Watt said the “tender represents an important first step in our ambition to reimagine the future of Dublin city centre.

“We want to create the right conditions for strong proposals and fresh thinking, supported by a clear and transparent procurement process. This is an important opportunity to build momentum and lay the groundwork for what comes next.”