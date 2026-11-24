President Catherine Connolly made an initial commitment during the 2025 presidential campaign to donate a portion of her earnings. Photograph: Jure Makovec

President Catherine Connolly said she has put aside a quarter of her salary for use on “different projects”, the details of which are still being decided.

Connolly made an initial commitment during the presidential election in 2025 to donate a portion of her salary “for the common good”.

Under legislation, the president’s pay is 10 per cent more than the remuneration of the Chief Justice.

Connolly’s salary currently stands at around €370,000.

In an interview with RTÉ on Tuesday, Connolly said: “I’ve put aside a quarter of my salary for the last year, and I’ve set it aside, and I will continue to do that, and I’ll review it every year.”

Connolly said the money would be used “for different projects”.

“We work on the particulars of that, but I have actually put a quarter of my salary after tax,” she said.

Former president Mary McAleese took a pay cut during the last financial crisis.

Her successor, Michael D Higgins, was elected in the aftermath of the crash, and he voluntarily waived his Oireachtas and ministerial pensions throughout his time in office.

Higgins also waived a portion of his salary for most of his time at Áras an Uachtaráin. His salary returned to its full level in late 2022.

Higgins gifted around €2 million back to the State over his 14 years as president between the waiving of pensions and the pay cut.