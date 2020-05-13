Predicating any return to sport after Covid-19 on the discovery of a vaccine could prove “dangerous” and “ridiculous”, according to Prof Kingston Mills. The professor of experimental immunology and head of the Centre for the Study of Immunology at Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute in Dublin, explains: “It’s no walk in the park, creating this vaccine, so I think it’s a very dangerous rule or standard, or whatever the word is, to take, to say you’re not going to do anything until there’s a vaccine”. Looking ahead to the Dublin Marathon, he believes runners in general are low-risk, but 25,000 runners at once? “I could envisage a scenario where you had a field of a couple of hundred runners, maybe even set them at intervals, like they do in team time trials in cycling. Say at 20-second intervals, and say if the fastest-ranked runners went off last, it could actually be quite exciting.”

The FAI does not expect there to be supporters at any Nations League games played at the Aviva stadium this autumn and its interim CEO, Gary Owens, believes that the fixture list might yet be revisited so as to reorder the games or even push some of them back into next year in an effort to mitigate the financial impact on the association. “We have had about six Covid-19 projections at this stage,” Owens tells The Irish Times, “but we are now working on the assumption that there will be the games this year but not the fans. That will challenge us.” The prospect of Premier League clubs in England getting the go-ahead to finish the season in their own stadiums has increased after a meeting involving the police, league and UK government officials.