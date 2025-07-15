Donegal’s Ryan McHugh: ‘We’re going to have to put in our best performance to beat Kerry’

Ryan McHugh hopes to become the latest member of his family to win an All-Ireland medal for Donegal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It has been a busy few weeks for Ryan McHugh – helping Donegal get back to an All-Ireland final and becoming a father for the first time.

Senán McHugh was born just hours after Donegal beat Louth in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final three weeks ago – and the latest addition to one of Donegal’s most storied GAA families was in Croke Park last Sunday for the semi-final win over Meath.

“It changes things, it changes life. But to be fair to my wife Bridget, we’ve sort of made a wee agreement that until the end of the [championship] year she’s doing the night feed, so I’m still getting my sleep,” said the Donegal playmaker with a smile.

“Listen, it’s changed my life and Bridget’s life for the better, it’s great. He was up at the game [on Sunday], it just makes everything that wee bit extra special, I know he’ll not remember or anything like that but you’ve got a new cause in life and you’re doing it for a different thing now.”

McHugh (31) played in Donegal’s last All-Ireland final appearance in 2014 when they lost to Kerry. It’s not a game he has ever watched back, though.

He just missed out on the 2012 Sam Maguire triumph, making his senior debut the following season – but his brother Mark was part of that triumph 13 years ago. And their dad, Martin, was a key player when Donegal won the county’s maiden All-Ireland title in 1992.

Donegal's Ryan McHugh showed no sign of sleepiness in the semi-final win over Meath. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“It makes it tough at the breakfast table and dinner table at home, because Dad and Mark have one,” he said with a laugh. “But listen, it’s all part of it. No, I was a minor in 2012 and I came in with the seniors in 2013. But listen, personally I feel like I’ve had a great career with Donegal.

“No regrets, well obviously an All-Ireland final is a big regret, but in terms of my career I think I’ve had a great career but this will be the cherry on top of it all.

“But it’s going to be a massive challenge, we’re going to have to put in our best performance all year. I think Kerry, to be fair to them, are coming really good at an important time.

“Their performances against Armagh and then Tyrone the last day, were unbelievable. David Clifford’s hitting form at the exact right time, so it’s going to be massive. But it’s one we’re going to cherish and one where we’re going to give it our all and hopefully we can come out the right side.”

McHugh believes Donegal’s upturn in form over the last two seasons has been sparked in no small way by the returns of Jim McGuinness and Michael Murphy.

“I think the two of them bounce off each other so well,” said McHugh. “To be fair to Jim, when he came in as manager in 2011 he made Michael Murphy his captain – who was only 21 or 22 years of age at the time.

“If you think of that now, it would be like Donegal making Finnbarr Roarty captain. So, the trust that he has in him is huge. Michael is a phenomenal person, he’s a phenomenal footballer, obviously, everyone sees that, but he’s a phenomenal person. The way he lives his life off the field is just unbelievable and I think it’s helped all the younger boys – just watching him.

Donegal's Michael Murphy showing the benefit of living his life right. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

“In elite sport you look for those one and two per cents, and Michael definitely adds that. Nobody knows what would have happened if Michael was there last year. As a team and as a squad we’re delighted to have him back, and thankfully we’re in the final this year.”

But Donegal are certainly no one-man team – they had 12 different scorers, all from play, in Sunday’s win over Meath.

“It’s great [to have such a spread of scorers[ but I think that’s the modern game,” said the Kilcar man. “And I think every team has to be fit to do that if they’re going to win big games, in Croke Park especially.

“You need threats coming from everywhere and thankfully we have that at the minute, from our full-back line to our full-forward line, everyone is fit to score, and I think we’ve shown that all year.”