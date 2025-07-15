Cycling

Ben Healy hails ‘fairytale’ after riding into Tour de France yellow jersey

Rider becomes fourth Irish cyclist to lead world’s most prestigious race and first since 1987

Irish cyclist Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates on the podium in the yellow jersey of leader in the overall ranking after stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France. Photograph: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
Irish cyclist Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates on the podium in the yellow jersey of leader in the overall ranking after stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France. Photograph: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
Ian O'Riordan
Tue Jul 15 2025 - 07:19

Bastille Day turned into another historic day for Irish cycling after Ben Healy rode himself into the leader’s yellow jersey in stage 10 of the Tour de France.

Four days after his outright victory in stage six, Healy produced another magnificent performance to finish third in yesterday’s first proper mountainous stage in the Massif Central.

On the 163km route from Ennezat to Puy de Sancy, Healy opened sufficient time on the previous race leader, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar, taking over the yellow jersey by 29 seconds.

With that Healy becomes only the fourth Irish rider to wear the famed maillot jaune in the now 112 editions of Tour de France, and the first since Stephen Roche wore it for three days during his outright Tour win in 1987.

READ MORE

All-Ireland hurling final: Throw-in time, where to watch, story so far

The Open 2025: Tee times, TV details, weather forecast, players to watch

Johnno was on the money about Donegal back in 2011

A missed opportunity for Portugal Rugby to revive the spirit of 2023

Shay Elliott also held the race lead for three days back in 1963, as did Seán Kelly for one day in 1983.

“It’s a fairytale, beyond belief really,” said Healy (24). “I mean if you told me this before the Tour, I wouldn’t have believed you. A stage win, and now the yellow jersey, is just incredible.

Ireland’s Ben Healy powers to Tour de France stage victory ]

“Some pretty crazy footsteps to follow, isn’t it? I’m just super proud to represent Ireland, wear the yellow jersey for them, and hopefully I can do it some justice.”

Healy started the day in 11th, three minutes and 55 seconds down on Pogačar, and was part of an original 29-rider breakaway.

Britain’s Simon Yates took the stage win by nine seconds, breaking clear on the brutal finish up Puy de Sancy and finishing 31 seconds ahead of Healy in third.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics