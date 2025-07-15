Ben Healy hails ‘fairytale’ after riding into Tour de France yellow jersey

Irish cyclist Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates on the podium in the yellow jersey of leader in the overall ranking after stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France. Photograph: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Bastille Day turned into another historic day for Irish cycling after Ben Healy rode himself into the leader’s yellow jersey in stage 10 of the Tour de France.

Four days after his outright victory in stage six, Healy produced another magnificent performance to finish third in yesterday’s first proper mountainous stage in the Massif Central.

On the 163km route from Ennezat to Puy de Sancy, Healy opened sufficient time on the previous race leader, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar, taking over the yellow jersey by 29 seconds.

With that Healy becomes only the fourth Irish rider to wear the famed maillot jaune in the now 112 editions of Tour de France, and the first since Stephen Roche wore it for three days during his outright Tour win in 1987.

Shay Elliott also held the race lead for three days back in 1963, as did Seán Kelly for one day in 1983.

“It’s a fairytale, beyond belief really,” said Healy (24). “I mean if you told me this before the Tour, I wouldn’t have believed you. A stage win, and now the yellow jersey, is just incredible.

[ Ireland’s Ben Healy powers to Tour de France stage victoryOpens in new window ]

“Some pretty crazy footsteps to follow, isn’t it? I’m just super proud to represent Ireland, wear the yellow jersey for them, and hopefully I can do it some justice.”

Healy started the day in 11th, three minutes and 55 seconds down on Pogačar, and was part of an original 29-rider breakaway.

Britain’s Simon Yates took the stage win by nine seconds, breaking clear on the brutal finish up Puy de Sancy and finishing 31 seconds ahead of Healy in third.