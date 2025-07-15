Two teenagers arrested after shots discharged at house in Mullingar

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the discharge of a gun in a housing estate in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The incident occurred in the Ardleigh Park area of Mullingar at 1.40pm on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported at the time.

Two male youths, both in their late teens, were subsequently arrested and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Any persons who were in the Ardleigh Park area of Mullingar, Co Westmeath, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Monday and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mullingar Garda Station on (044) 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.