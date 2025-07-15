Bourbon and Boeing to be targeted in EU retaliatory tariffs despite Government lobbying

A Boeing factory. The Government has come up short in its efforts to convince the European Commission not to target US bourbon whiskey, Boeing aircraft and agriculture produce in potential retaliatory tariffs. Photograph: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The views of other governments in the European Union have begun to harden, after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise blanket tariffs charged on trade coming from the European Union (EU) up to 30 per cent on August 1st.

The commission, which has been leading the tariff negotiations for the EU, is stepping up a fall back plan in case talks to the Trump administration to head off those higher US tariffs fail.

The EU executive has finalised a package of retaliatory tariffs that would hit €72 billion worth of US trade, should negotiators fail to agree a deal.

The final list of products includes US-made cars, aircraft, bourbon whiskey, chemical products, medical devices, electrical equipment and agricultural produce, such as fruit and vegetables, according to a copy of the list seen by The Irish Times.

The Government had lobbied to spare bourbon whiskey, US aircraft and plane parts, medical devices and the agri-food sector from the EU’s retaliatory tariffs.

Government Buildings was concerned that hitting these US industries would have knock-on economic impacts for the same sectors in Ireland, or could draw even higher tariffs on Irish whiskey and agriculture produce from Mr Trump.

The proposed EU tariffs on the US aviation sector target aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which would be a significant blow to Irish airline Ryanair, who buy their planes from the aviation giant.

Other US products the EU plans to levy import taxes on - in the event the dispute escalates into a trade war - include tractors, jukeboxes, fish, beauty products, steel and aluminium, children’s toys and cigarette lighters.

The planned retaliation would also include export controls restricting the sale of scrap metals to the US.

In his July 11th letter to the EU, Mr Trump said any attempt to hit back with tariffs on US industries would be met further import duty hikes on EU trade.

The commission had proposed hitting up to €95 billion worth of US trade, but the size of the package of counter-tariffs was pared back to €72 billion, on foot of national governments’ submissions to remove certain products and sectors.

The commission did remove US thoroughbred horses from the initial set of proposed tariffs, following lobbying by Ireland.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said the fresh threats of 30 per cent tariffs on EU goods would “prohibit” future EU-US trade, if those levies came into force next month.

The EU’s package of €72 billion in retaliatory tariffs, which still needs to be given the final sign off by national capitals, comes on top of an existing set of counter-tariffs on US soybeans, motorbikes, orange juice, worth €21 billion, which is ready to go if talks break down.

Ireland, Italy and France were previously successful in lobbying to have US bourbon, wine and dairy products removed from the EU’s first set of proposed counter-tariffs.

EU negotiators are seeking to get talks back on track with their US counterparts, after the letter from Mr Trump announcing planned 30 per cent tariffs upturned the negotiations.

Commission officials had been hopeful a trade agreement in principle was nearly ready to be signed last week, pending approval by Mr Trump.

The EU is now scrambling to restart talks and get a tariff agreement over the line before August 1st, to prevent Mr Trump’s 30 per cent import duties coming into effect.

European businesses have faced near-blanket tariffs of 10 per cent on goods sold into the US since early April, with steel products and cars subject to higher levies.