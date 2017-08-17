The Morning Sports Briefing

Rugby

The winner from this evening’s seminal Women’s World Cup pool decider between Ireland and France at the Belfield Bowl will progress to the semi-final.

The French come in as red hot favourites, but Gavin Cummiskey explains why the hosts have a chance; “Stranger things have happened. The bones of this side toppled the Black Ferns in 2014, they reached a World Cup semi-final, they have beaten France.”

Soccer

Celtic confidently planted one foot into the Champions League group stages with a 5-0 thumping of Astana in the first leg of their playoff at Parkhead last night. Scott Sinclair grabbed two goals on a perfect night for Brendan Rodgers’s team.

Real Madrid again showed up serious cracks in the Barcelona team ahead of the new season, as they eased to a 2-0 (5-1 on aggregate) Supercopa win at the Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio scored another spectacular goal, as he did in the first leg, and with Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and the likes of Gareth Bale and Casemiro rested it was a true show of strength by Real boss Zinedine Zidane. The seventh title they have collected in only 18 months under him.

In transfer news, former Manchester United centre back Jonny Evans is reportedly on City manager Pep Guardiola’s wishlist.

City are targeting the West Brom defender in a move that could make the 29 year-old only the sixth footballer to represent both Manchester clubs in the Premier League era.

Athletics

In her column this morning Sonia O’Sullivan says that Irish athletes have not been helped by the non-wearing of the green.

“Few countries are more associated with their national colours, so where was the green of Ireland? The singlet was a very nondescript shade of the green, the shorts black.”

Boxing

Meanwhile American referee Robert Byrd is to oversee the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26th.

It has also been confirmed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that the fighters will wear 8oz gloves for their non-title, light-middleweight match-up.