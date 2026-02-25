Allianz, ‘manliness’, Casement Park and more: Would-be GAA presidents field the key questions

A new president of the GAA will be elected on Friday night, before taking office and succeeding Jarlath Burns in 2027. The Irish Times quizzed the three presidential candidates on some of the most pressing matters facing the GAA.

In December, it was stated the consensus of GAA’s management committee was that “2027 represents an unrealistic target for full and complete integration”. The Steering Group on Integration (SGI) says 2027 is still a viable target. What do you believe is a realistic timeline?

Derek Kent: The management committee concern reflects the practical reality that I have listened to as I have met members in recent months. A measured and phased approach over the coming years would be the best approach. This would ensure stability, buy-in and lasting success as we continue to build from the bottom up. A symbolic target would be implementation by the GAA’s 150th anniversary – this provides a clear milestone while allowing for phased structural alignment, Government support, financial integration and cultural change.

Ger Ryan: We have a wonderful opportunity to create a powerful, unified and dynamic GAA, which will be the best integrated sports organisation in the world, bringing together the three associations in a respectful, realistic and well-plotted manner. If we don’t do this right, there’s a risk we will leave elements and, indeed, volunteers behind us. We need extensive communications and consultations so that we have a clear and deliverable pathway.

We also need plans for new and enhanced facilities and that will require additional Government funding for the GAA. Integration is not just about challenge but also opportunity such as new sponsorship. Realistically, this will take at least five years to achieve. We do not need unrealistic deadlines or undue pressure or to see integration as a problem that needs solving. We need clear priorities, focus and to remember why we are doing this. We want a unified GAA family so we can be stronger together for the betterment of all who love our great games.

John Murphy: Integration is a huge job of work and I wouldn’t put a timeline on it exactly. I believe it should be thought out and started from the ground up rather than the top down to work with the clubs and begin integration there. Our facilities were built for a male-dominated sport, which it was in the past, so to give the respect camogie and ladies footballers deserve, we’ll have to retrofit. Our facilities need to be upgraded, so it’s a significant job and we need to do it in a structured manner. I believe it will take longer than 2027.

Casement Park. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

With costs continuing to rise, is there any merit in re-evaluating the Casement Park project to instead consider a smaller-capacity stadium to cater for about 15,000-20,000?

GR: It’s my view that Casement Park should be redeveloped, with a priority for the association being that the stadium needed for Antrim is delivered. However, in order to do that we do need to stop and consider what exactly is the appropriate-size stadium to develop, what it will cost and how its development will be governed and overseen. That should include considering the merits of a smaller-capacity stadium.

Crucially, it is essential the project cost will be met from committed and agreed funding. A stadium must be built for Antrim GAA from that funding package. Of that I have no doubt.

JM: Casement Park will have to be looked at, the cost of running a stadium of that size has to be studied in more detail. We have to see a business plan that will ensure the stadium is sustainable into the future. So, I believe we have to consider all options and that could include a smaller stadium.

DK: I have been involved in a number of GAA infrastructure projects in the last 20 years and have always been conscious of value and scale. St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge has been a successful template that is being replicated by both Louth and Meath. These projects are being built within budget and to appropriate scale. Given rising costs for Casement Park, it’s reasonable to retest scope options, including a smaller stadium against the confirmed funding, legacy value and long-term operating costs.

Are you in favour of extending the intercounty season and, if so, when would you ideally like to see the All-Ireland senior hurling and football finals played?

JM: The split season was introduced only a number of years ago so I believe we should let that evolve. It may lead to changes in the future but it’s my opinion we shouldn’t have any knee-jerk reactions. I’d let it evolve and see where it goes.

Some people have said we’ve created a void for other sports to take hold of in those months, but I firmly believe the media coverage of the club game will grow and increase. The split-season model we have also allows players to plan their lives, there is certainty now.

DK: The priority is a calendar that improves game quality and player wellbeing for all players, rather than chasing a date. The split season has created certainty for our clubs and players. There are periods of the year where we still have player, administrator and referee overload. Considering these issues as well as the importance of the promotional window is crucial.

GR: We need to consider scheduling changes in their totality and not just discuss extending the intercounty season in isolation. While I would like to see a short extension into August, with the senior football final played on the second Sunday in August and the hurling final on the last Sunday in July, this can only be achieved if we have sufficient safeguards to protect the benefits of the split season for clubs.

This is our fifth year of the split season so a full review would be timely, consulting all key stakeholders from players to county boards, to determine how well it is working and identify any improvements. Improvements to consider are the scheduling and competition structure for national league, colleges and preseason competitions. At club level we need to consider the demands on club players and fixture scheduling in the condensed season. It is all about balancing priorities – giving our wonderfully talented intercounty players the right platform to shine while ensuring the club season is given time to breath.

Cork manager Ben O'Connor suggested 'manliness' is being removed from hurling. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

What are the biggest challenges to growing hurling outside of its traditional strongholds, and does Ben O’Connor’s view that “the manliness” is being taken out of the game have substance?

DK: I believe we need to promote, protect and preserve hurling. Promote access through our schools, clubs, facilities and visible role models. At last year’s Leinster final, we offered 20,000 free tickets for underage teams to visit Croke Park so they could see the best players play in the best stadium in Ireland. Promotional initiatives are essential to grow the game. We need to preserve hurling through targeted initiatives in the urban areas where participation rates are dropping. There are number of examples where hurling has steadily developed and that template can be followed.

On “manliness”, hurling should remain fast, skilful and physical, but physicality must be expressed through fair play. We can protect the traditional edge of hurling without normalising pulling and dragging or dismissing player welfare.

GR: When looking at growing hurling outside of its top tier counties, we have two broad categories – developing and emerging counties. In developing counties, the main challenges are building participation and consistency. Participation exists and standards are improving, but player numbers, competition balance, and coaching capacity can fluctuate. We need more sustained coaching support, structured and meaningful competitions, and clear player pathways so that young players see a future in the game.

In emerging hurling areas, the requirement is different again. The priority is visibility and access – introducing children to the game through schools and nursery club environments with local coaching support are critical at this stage. And we need to actively promote the game in both categories. Growth also depends on aligning supports with local need and willingness rather than uniform solutions.

On “manliness” in the game, hurling has always been a physical and courageous sport, and those qualities remain central to its identity. I think if you were to look back over recent years you would find some of the most physical games in living memory. Super fit players, putting their bodies on the line in manly ways but at a pace that we’ve not seen before.

The modern game is faster and more athletic than ever. Physicality remains a defining feature, but it is now combined with greater emphasis on skill execution, speed, tackling and decision-making. Debate around the balance between physicality and safety is healthy, but the objective is not to remove toughness from the game – it is to ensure players can compete intensely in a way that protects player welfare and is sustainable for the long term.

JM: One issue in the non-traditional hurling strongholds where you have population issues is that it’s a numbers game – that is challenging when you are trying to promote several sports. I would like to see the hurling development committee, under the chairman Terry Reilly, and William Maher – the national head of hurling – afforded the time and support to carry out their work in developing the game in those counties. And no, I don’t believe manliness has been taken out of hurling – I think both hurling and football are excellent games right now.

A view of a fans protest sign reading 'We Demand The GAA Drop Allianz Now Free Palestine'. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Do you believe the GAA handled concerns over Allianz sponsorship in the correct manner?

GR: The GAA’s response to questions about the Allianz sponsorship was balanced and fair, informed by a thorough report produced by well-respected members of high integrity. Having a committee of this stature take its time and produce a well-researched report was the right thing to do as this is a complex and very sensitive situation. There was no answer that was going to please everyone. Its public statements should ultimately be more empathetic to the suffering in Palestine because the association rightly has been very supportive of charities operating in Gaza.

I think Irish people and GAA people have huge empathy for the plight of the Palestinian people and this should be reflected. The GAA should demonstrate a consistent, ethical and fair approach in our commercial arrangements. We should have a robust due-diligence system in place to test contractual arrangements to ensure our partners are engaging in ethical activities that are in keeping with our ethos as part of contract negotiations.

JM: We establish committees to examine specific matters. This issue was put to the ethics and integrity committee. They pored over it, they thought it out, they considered it seriously and they issued an excellent report. And we in the GAA followed that report. So, yes, from reading the report I believe we acted correctly at this time. If the fixtures committee made a decision and Coiste Bainistí or Ard Comhairle said, “Ah no we don’t want to play that match on a Tuesday, we’ll play it on Monday”, you’re lost. You have committees in place to give expert advice, if you dispel that advice then there’s no point in having the committees.

DK: I believe so. The issue is complex and sensitive, involving reputational, ethical and commercial considerations. From a governance perspective, it was appropriate that the matter was referred through formal channels and assessed within an ethical framework rather than handled informally or reactively. I fully respect the approach taken. At the same time, I recognise that some people held strong views on the issue, and constructive debate is part of who we are as an association. My focus is on ensuring that, in future, everyone feels heard and that our decision‑making continues to be grounded in integrity, fairness and clear communication.

The report by the GAA’s national demographic committee highlighted the scale of challenges facing both rural and urban clubs. There are some motions going to Congress on the matter but what else do you believe could be done to help clubs with these challenges over the term of your presidency?

JM: In rural Ireland, you can opt for amalgamations or smaller-sized games but they’re probably not the answer because the GAA is built on rivalry and that doesn’t lend itself to amalgamations as such. At the same time, we have to look at that. And in the urban areas, we have to engage with Government and local authorities to provide facilities which may lead to municipal developments.

DK: I attended the launch of the demographics report last December, and I left Croke Park that day bursting with pride and full of hope for the future. Internally we can provide adapted games, new competitions for demographically challenged units, a club support unit to help all clubs. We can modernise county bylaws to create flexibility and we will urgently address the lack of facilities, particularly in urban areas. The potential for change is endless. It must be recognised the GAA cannot be expected to solve all the demographic issues on our own. We need the Government, local authorities and county councils to resolve our facilities issues and to implement policies that will ensure rural Ireland not only survives but thrives.

I will work night and day to ensure we preserve every GAA club in Ireland and the GAA maintains its pre-eminent position in Irish society. The data presented in the demographics report cannot be ignored. This data must be used to shape the association as we approach the 150th anniversary. Demographic change represents an existential threat to the GAA, but with hard work and a degree of flexibility, it provides us with many opportunities.

GR: I welcome the report of the demographics committee, which is a real call to action on issues not of the GAA’s making but societal issues to which we must respond proactively. Our changing urban and rural communities need what the GAA brings, which is more than great games but also social cohesion.

Responding to demographic challenges was a key focus when I was chairperson of Munster Council by introducing an urban project in each county to address specific challenges. In addition to the motions going to Congress, we should prioritise the other recommendations in the Demographics Report – among the key ones for me are the pilot programmes for rural and urban clubs in Kildare and Kerry to test opportunities to increase participation and create sustainable club structures. We need a long-term National Facilities Strategy with Government support for funding and access to land. Club support units at national and provincial level are also a key priority.