Katie Taylor announces she will retire from boxing after summer fight in Ireland

Katie Taylor has announced that she will retire after a fight in Ireland this summer. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Katie Taylor has announced that her final professional fight will take place in Dublin this summer and she is still hoping it can take place at Croke Park.

In January, the 39-year-old said that 2026 would be her final year in the ring but the undisputed world super lightweight champion has now elaborated on her planned finale in the ring.

“I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career,” Taylor told RTÉ Sport. “Obviously we’re still hoping for Croke Park, we’re hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen. If it doesn’t happen there are plenty of options there.

“I have obviously fought in the 3Arena a couple of times, the Aviva Stadium is also there. Croke Park would the top of the list.”

