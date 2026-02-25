GAA presidential candidates say capacity of a redeveloped Casement Park may have to be revisited

An illustration of the proposed 34,500 capacity Casement Park that was given the go-ahead in July 2021. The planning permission expires in the summer.

All three GAA presidential candidates in the race to succeed Jarlath Burns have indicated the proposed capacity of a redeveloped Casement Park may have to be revisited.

The project at the Belfast ground has been dogged by delays for over a decade now, though pre-enabling works are currently taking place to clear the site for construction.

The venue last hosted a game in 2013, and initial ambitions were to build a new 38,000 capacity stadium but that was blocked by the courts. A rescaled 34,500 capacity ground was given the go-ahead in July 2021 but that planning permission expires in the summer.

The redevelopment has become something of a political football – including the abandoned plans for the stadium to be used in Euro 2028 – and costs have soared from an original estimate of £78.5 million (€90 million) to over £260 million (€300 million).

Funding has been a major issue with current pledges of £15 million (€17 million) from GAA, £62.5 million (€72.6 million) from the Stormont Executive, £43 million (€49.2 million) from the Irish Government and £50 million (€57.3 million) from the British government, but there remains a shortfall.

A new GAA president will be elected at GAA Congress on Friday night, before taking office in 2027.

Among a range of topics covered in a Q&A with The Irish Times, all three candidates indicated the planned Casement Park redevelopment will have to be examined.

“I have been involved in a number of GAA infrastructure projects in the last 20 years and have always been conscious of value and scale,” said Derek Kent.

“Given rising costs for Casement Park, it’s reasonable to retest scope options, including a smaller stadium against the confirmed funding, legacy value and long-term operating costs,” he added.

That opinion is echoed by Ger Ryan.

“It’s my view that Casement Park should be redeveloped, with a priority for the Association being that the stadium needed for Antrim is delivered,” he said.

“However, in order to do that we do need to stop and consider what exactly is the appropriate size stadium to develop, what it will cost and how its development will be governed and overseen. That should include considering the merits of a smaller capacity stadium.”

Sligo candidate John Murphy said: “We have to see a business plan that will ensure the stadium is sustainable into the future. So, I believe that we have to consider all options and that could include a smaller stadium.”