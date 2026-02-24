Terenure College part company with head coach Carlos Spencer after six months

Terenure College and Carlos Spencer have parted company just six months into his first season as head coach with the club sitting just one point and one place outside the top four playoff positions in the All-Ireland League (AIL) Division 1A. The former Auckland Blues and New Zealand outhalf, who is still among the top 10 points scorers in All Blacks’ history, is returning home due to personal reasons.

The news has been relayed to the players and club members, The Irish Times understands, with a decision pending as to who will take charge of the team for the final five rounds of the AIL, beginning with Saturday’s game against Ballynahinch at Lakelands Park.

In a statement, the club said: “Terenure College RFC wishes to announce that our esteemed head coach, former All Black great, Carlos Spencer, will be relocating from Ireland back to his native New Zealand for personal reasons.”

Spencer said in the statement: “I’ve found this decision very difficult given how much I’ve enjoyed the role at the club, but the pull from my family at home has been too strong. I have coached in clubs in Japan, South Africa and New Zealand and this is the first time without my family alongside me. I thought I was strong enough to do it alone with commuting at the right times. I wasn’t.”

The club statement added: “During his tenure with the club, Carlos delivered excellent results, guiding the team to a memorable Leinster Senior Cup victory at the start of the season and instilling an exciting sense of magic and stardust that energised both the players and our supporters.

“Although he will no longer be present day-to-day, Carlos remains committed to supporting the players and coaches as they continue their pursuit of league success. The club is currently in fifth position in the Energia All Ireland Division 1A and are determined to push into the top four playoffs over the coming months with Carlos’s input still influencing our campaign.

“Everyone at Terenure College RFC wishes Carlos every success in his future roles and thanks him sincerely for his dedication and leadership. His passion and expertise have left an indelible mark on our club, and we look forward to maintaining our connection with him as we strive for further achievements.”

Spencer added: “I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club, particularly working and developing the players and coaches over the season. I will continue to be involved in the direction of the team for the rest of this season and look forward to our continued success. I would like to thank the management, coaches, players and supporters for welcoming me into their club and I look forward to coming back to Lakelands in the years ahead.”

The former All Black had been home during the AIL’s midseason Christmas break to spend time with his family, prior to which both his wife Jodene and son Payton had visited Dublin last October, taking in Terenure’s superb 34-13 win away to Lansdowne.

A couple of other factors probably didn’t help the move work, namely having a full-time role as head coach overseeing a part-time team, all the more so as Spencer didn’t have any additional roles such as working with the school sides.

Unhelpfully, the Terenure clubhouse has been undergoing redevelopment since the summer and is not expected to be reopened until next season.

Even so, Terenure’s audacious appointment of Spencer generated headlines and interest far beyond Irish rugby and had shone a spotlight on the AIL.