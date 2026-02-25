Two men dead in crash between lorry and car in Donegal

The R236 road at Church Street outside the Donegal village of St Johnston was closed following Tuesday's night's fatal crash. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two young men have died following a crash between a car and lorry in Co Donegal.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash outside the village of St Johnston that took place at around 11.15pm on Tuesday.

A male passenger aged in his late teens was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were brought to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A second male passenger also aged in his late teens was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, where he was later pronounced dead.

The male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Postmortem examinations will take place in due course and the coroner has been notified.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

The R236 road is closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday February 24th, 2026, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the road will remain closed for several hours, adding: “Diversions are in place. The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please take an alternative route if possible.”