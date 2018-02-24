Fast start keeps Fermanagh show on the road

Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-8

A whirlwind opening 15 minutes, in which they hit an impressive 1-8 was the catalyst for an occasionally fraught Fermanagh win over Derry in Brewster Park on Saturday night.

The Division Three leaders contrived to concede three soft goals - two in the space of a minute early in the second half - allowing Derry back into the contest and giving the home fans some anxious moments.

Full-forward Seamie Quigley was the star of the show, rifling over frees with aplomb and hitting a superb goal in the seventh minute. Quigley judged Aidan Breen’s high cross into the square to perfection, knocked the ball out of Kevin Johnson’s reach, before deftly sliding the ball home.

Apart from Quigley, who hit a superb 1-6 in the first half, dual star Ciaran Corrigan was at the heart of most of what Fermanagh did well.

It took Derry, without their Slaughtneil contingent, a full 18 minutes to open their account with a pointed free from veteran Mark Lynch. The visitors did find the net when a quick free from Lynch found midfielder Emmett Bradley on the edge of the square and he rifled home.

But the Ernesiders finished the half strongly - the led 1-12 to 1-3 at the break - with a well-struck point from Declan McCusker but they lost lively forward Daniel Teague to a black card.

Two goals within the space of 60 seconds five minutes into the second half from veterans Mark Lynch and James Kielt made the second half much more interesting as Derry chipped away at the Ernesiders lead. But ultimately Rory Gallagher’s side held firm as they maintained their position at the top of Division Three.

Fermanagh: P Cadden, M Jones, C Cullen, C McManus (0-1) B Mulrone, A Breen (0-1) D McCusker (0-1); E Donnelly (0-1) R Jones (0-1); P McCusker (0-1) C Corrigan (0-1), C McGee; D Teague, C Jones (0-1), Seamus Quigley (1-8, 0-7f). Subs: R Corrigan for D Teague (BC, half-time), L Cullen for C McGee (55 mins) R McCluskey for P McCusker, T Corrigan for Seamie Quigley (60), Sean Quigley for C Jones (65),

Derry: B McKinless, M McEvoy, K Johnston, J Curran; M Bateson, C Williams, C Doherty; C McAtamney, E Bradley (1-1f); P McGrogan (0-2) E Lynn, J Kielt (1-3); M Lynch (1-2, 0-2f), T O’Brien, N Toner. Subs: D Tallon for E Bradley (half-time), C McCluskey for J Curran (40), B Heron for C Doherty (50), P Hagan for M Bateson (55).

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh)