Bohemians snatch late equaliser in Limerick

Eoghan Stokes cancels out Cian Coleman’s goal with last-minute header
Eoghan Stokes scored the equaliser against Limerick. Photoraph: Inpho

Eoghan Stokes scored the equaliser against Limerick. Photoraph: Inpho

 

Limerick FC 1 Bohemians 1

Despite the biting cold, some 2,225 turned out for Tommy Barrett’s first home game as manager of Limerick but were left disappointed as Bohemians snatched a draw in the final minute.

The outcome means the sides remain unbeaten after two rounds but both will have to show major improvement if they are to make it into the top four.

The first half was particularly disappointing. After forcing a few early corners, Bohemians looked the better side and almost took the lead when an angled shot by Keith Buckley forced a brilliant save from Brendan Clarke.

The visitors had another excellent chance in the 57th minute when Buckley turned provider for Paddy Kavanagh who shot wide.

That was punished when, somewhat against the run of play, Daniel Kearns started a Limerick passing sequence which ended with Cian Coleman getting the vital last touch.

Oscar Brennan went close for Bohemians and Coleman was unlucky not to have wrapped it up for the home side but with only goalkeeper Shane Supple to beat from a couple of yards the ball took an awkward bounce and the chance was lost.

In the 90th minute Bohemians got the reward they deserved when Eoghan Stokes headed past Clarke.

Limerick: Clarke, Kelly, Whitehead, Coleman, Wearer, Duggan, Tracey, Kearns (Morrissey, 86 mins), Dennehy, O’Sullivan (Ellis, 75mins).

Bohemians: Supple, Pender, Leahy, Casey, Cornwall, Gannon, Corcoran, Kavanagh (Moore, 68 mins), Brennan, Buckley (JJ Lunney, 86mins), Stokes.

Referee: R Matthew (Dublin).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.