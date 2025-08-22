Man charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Belfast

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Stock photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Police in Northern Ireland have charged a 32-year-old man with murder following a fatal stabbing in west Belfast on Thursday.

He was arrested after a man in his 30s was found injured in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

The suspect was later charged with murder and possession of a blade or point and is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Earlier, PSNI Det Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said: “We received a report at around 8.15pm that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“At this time, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1633 21/08/25.” -PA