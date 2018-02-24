Troy Deeney’s late strike gives Watford dour win over Everton

Captain moves Hornets into top 10 as Allardyce’s side continue malaise on the road
Troy Deeney scores Watford’s winner against Everton at Vicarage Road. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Watford 1 Everton 0

Everton’s away misery continued as Troy Deeney’s late goal earned Watford a 1-0 victory to ease the hosts away from relegation danger in the Premier League on Saturday.

Deeney produced one of the few moments of quality in a drab affair, turning to fire an unstoppable shot past Jordan Pickford from Stefano Okaka’s pass with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when his low ball in was deflected towards goal but keeper Orestis Karnezis made a sharp stop.

Other than that it was a frustrating evening for the likes of Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott as Everton were left searching for only their second away win of the season in the league.

Wayne Rooney after Troy Deeney scores Watford’s winner at Vicarage Road. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP
Everton remain ninth with 34 points while Watford have 33 in 10th spot - six points above the bottom three.

Aterwards Everton boss Sam Allardyce cut a frustrated figure and acknowledged his side need to do better in attack. “It was a really good finish from Deeney, a first touch and a swivel, and at the other end whatever final third we had, we couldn’t find anything like that today unfortunately.

“They end up winning the game 1-0 in what looked like a 0-0.

“I’m pleased with the overall performance but final third play, opportunities to create and score goals were there for us to do an awful lot better than we did, and because we didn’t, we ended up losing.”

