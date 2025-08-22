Ireland

N7 closed at Rathcoole following incident involving truck and a number of cars

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Junction 2 (Kingswood)

The incident happened at 6.40pm. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
The incident happened at 6.40pm. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Sarah Burns
Fri Aug 22 2025 - 22:29

Emergency services and gardaí are at the scene of a serious road crash on the N7 at Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The incident, involving a truck and a number of cars, happened at about 6.40pm on the westbound side of the road.

The road is closed and westbound traffic is being diverted at Junction 2 (Kingswood), gardaí said on Friday night.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use the N81 and N4, where possible, rejoining the N7 at Kill/Johnstown.

READ MORE

Department cuts firm’s Ukraine accommodation contract over Garda vetting controversy

Leaving Cert results 2025 live: ‘I put a lot of hard work in’ says Cork student who achieved eight H1s

The cost of dodgy boxes: ‘It’s local people they’re hitting, I hope everyone sees that’

How tech workers earning six-figure salaries are changing the Dublin housing market

More to follow ...

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times