N7 closed at Rathcoole following incident involving truck and a number of cars

Emergency services and gardaí are at the scene of a serious road crash on the N7 at Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The incident, involving a truck and a number of cars, happened at about 6.40pm on the westbound side of the road.

The road is closed and westbound traffic is being diverted at Junction 2 (Kingswood), gardaí said on Friday night.

DUBLIN/KILDARE TRAFFIC:



Gardaí & emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N7 Westbound near Rathcoole.



The road is closed and westbound traffic is being diverted at Junction 4.



Please expect delays and consider another route if possible. pic.twitter.com/5lCzr1TgLU — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 22, 2025

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use the N81 and N4, where possible, rejoining the N7 at Kill/Johnstown.

