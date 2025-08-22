N7 closed at Rathcoole following incident involving truck and a number of cars

Emergency services and gardaí are at the scene of a serious road crash on the N7 at Rathcoole, Co Dublin.
The incident, involving a truck and a number of cars, happened at about 6.40pm on the westbound side of the road.
The road is closed and westbound traffic is being diverted at Junction 2 (Kingswood), gardaí said on Friday night.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use the N81 and N4, where possible, rejoining the N7 at Kill/Johnstown.
More to follow ...