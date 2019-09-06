Mick McCarthy hails a ‘very Irish’ performance after Switzerland draw

Manager admits he had to chance formation a number of times against Swiss

Mick McCarthy: ‘I had to change the system a couple of times’. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mick McCarthy: ‘I had to change the system a couple of times’. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

It was, as he said, a very Irish performance but Mick McCarthy was not complaining as he reflected on another of those nights when a late equaliser had made this result feel a good deal better than it actually was.

The tone of Vladimir Petkovic’s press conference had just a touch of frost about it as the travelling media picked over a performance that had not quite delivered what they clearly felt it deserved and the Swiss coach conceded that it felt like two points dropped.

McCarthy accepted that his side’s advantage at the top of this qualifying group’s table looks rather less impressive in the wake of the draw but the Swiss, he acknowledged, had been the better team before his side dug out the draw, just as they had in Denmark.

“We have got a point against a very good side who for periods of that game dominated the possession which I knew that they would try to do,” said the manager. “They have very athletic players, players who are playing at good clubs.

“I had to change the system a couple of times in order to stem the tide. We had three guys in the middle of the park who had about six games between them so far this season. ‘Why not play somebody else then?’ I hear you cry.

“Well, because they are the ones with the experience and they have shown that again tonight.”

Crucially, he said, this had been a good night because of the character displayed by his players and the sense that they had regained the confidence in their own collective ability that seemed to have deserted them over the course of the year before he returned.

“The way we have played, the way they performed in Denmark and the way the players have carried themselves; it shows that there is belief in the team again,” he said.

“The nature of the way we got that equaliser, the character of the players, their durability; they are absolutely brilliant. We went 1-0 down here as we did in Denmark but the stoic nature of the players, they just keep at it. They give me everything.

“We are not the best team in the group but you are going to put us down before they give up and that’s a lovely trait. In all of my time with Ireland, whether it was playing or before when I was managing, that’s always been a lovely, lovely trait.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.