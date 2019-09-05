Whelan returns to Ireland midfield for Switzerland clash

Mick McCarthy restored the experienced Glenn Whelan to the Republic of Ireland starting line-up for Thursday evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland at the Aviva stadium (7.45pm).

The Hearts midfielder was the only change to the side which beat Gibraltar 2-0 in Dublin last time out with striker Scott Hogan making way, while Jeff Hendrick will win his 50th senior cap.

Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic made two changes to the team which started the 0-0 Nations League draw with England in June, with Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo replacing Edimilson Fernandes and the unavailable Xherdan Shaqiri.

You can follow all the action from the game on our Live Blog.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Randolph, Coleman, Duffy, Keogh, Stevens, Hendrick, Whelan, Hourihane, McClean, McGoldrick, Robinson.

Subs: K Long, Christie, Egan, Cullen, Curtis, Browne, James Collins, O’Hara, O’Dowda, Hogan, Travers, Judge.

SWITZERLAND: Sommer, Elvedi, Akanji, Schar, Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodriguez, Embolo, Freuler, Seferovic.

Subs: Omlin, Mehmedi, Benito, Landry Mvogo, Comert, Ajeti, Widmer, Fernandes, Gavranovic, Steffen, Moubandje, Fassnacht.