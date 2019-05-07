Mark Travers named in Ireland preliminary squad for Portugal trip

Bournemouth’s teenage goalkeeper Mark Travers is one of 30 players named by Mick McCarthy in his preliminary squad for this month’s training camp in Portugal but there are no places on the plane for James McCarthy, Cyrus Christie or Daniel Crowley.

Travers, who was also included in the initial squad for the qualifying games against Gibraltar and Georgia, made his Premier League debut at the weekend, with the 19-year-old, who grew up in Maynooth, turning in an impressive performance as Bournemouth secured a surprise victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Two of Martin O’Neill’s regulars – McCarthy and Christie – are omitted for the moment but the Everton midfielder is said to taking some time to resolve his longer term future before the summer break.

“I did speak to him but he’s just not been playing and he wants to sort his own career out,” said McCarthy. “I’m hardly likely to leave Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane or Glenn Whelan out for him at this moment in time anyway. Had he been fully fit for the last 12 months things might have been different because I think he’s one of our best players but that’s not been the case. So he wants to just sort himself out this summer.”

Asked about Christie, who was named in the initial squad for the opening two games of the new campaign, McCarthy said his decision was simply a matter of the pecking order with Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty both ahead of the Fulham defender in the queue to start for Ireland at right back.

There is no call up on this occasion either for Crowley, the English born Willem II midfielder, who came on from the bench to play half an hour of Sunday’s Dutch cup final against Ajax.

Some familiar faces have returned to the squad, however, with the likes of Callum Robinson and Scott Hogan included, while Shane Long features after producing a good run of form since missing the Gibraltar and Georgia games through injury. Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne is the only player currently at an Airtricity League club to be named.

The list may well have to be trimmed after next week’s playoffs games with Glenn Whelan, Richard Keogh and Conor Hourihane among those potentially involved in the Championship promotion decider on May 27th.

The Irish squad will train for a week in Quinta Do Lago from May 21st before returning to Dublin and completing their preparations for the trip to Denmark and home game with Gibraltar at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND (Squad for training camp in Portugal) Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Cardiff City), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), James McClean (Stoke City), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton), Seán Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Callum Robinson (Preston North End).