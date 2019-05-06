Celtic chief executive thanks Lennon for his role in eighth successive league title

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has thanked Neil Lennon for his role in guiding the team to their eighth successive premiership title.

The former Parkhead captain and manager was brought in until the end of the season in February after Brendan Rodgers suddenly left for Leicester City. Lennon has gone 11 games unbeaten since, and the 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday clinched the title with two fixtures remaining.

The champions have a chance to secure an unprecedented domestic triple treble when they take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 25th.

Whether Lennon will be offered the job on a permanent basis for the second time is the source of constant debate among pundits and supporters, but Lawwell noted the Northern Irishman’s contribution to the cause this season.

He told the club’s official website: “I would like to thank Neil for his crucial role in the campaign. At a difficult time for us he took on the challenge, winning big games and driving us over the line.

Backroom staff

“He knows all about winning with Celtic, and deserves real credit, as does John Kennedy who provided great continuity and a significant contribution throughout the season, Damien Duff and, of course, the rest of the backroom staff.

“Brendan too played a huge part in our success this season, laying the foundations for another title win, and we thank him for this great contribution. Throughout his period as Celtic manager he achieved great things, and he deserves our thanks again for being part of eight in a row.

“Most importantly, I would also like to thank our supporters who have once again given us such fantastic backing throughout the season. Everything we do at the club is for our supporters.

“Our objective is always to deliver success and give our fans a club they can be proud of. The club and supporters together, united in our desire to be the best, is a powerful force. “Thank you again. Celebrate and enjoy our eighth title in a row. You deserve it.”

Emotions

Lawwell also noted the emotions swirling around the club with the recent deaths of former captain Billy McNeill, the man who lifted the European Cup in 1967, and fellow Lisbon Lion Stevie Chalmers.

“It has been a difficult number of weeks for so many people associated with the club, losing such greats in Billy and Stevie, and Saturday’s title win was a fitting tribute to these fine men. I am sure they would have been proud of their club making it eight in a row.

“The commitment and dedication shown by the players again across this season cannot be underestimated. Under pressure again to continue to deliver success and once again win the league by such a healthy margin is a great achievement.”