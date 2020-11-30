Greg Bolger keen to play in FAI Cup final after return from injury

Shamrock Rovers midfielder feared his career may have been over after leg break

Shamrock Rovers’ Greg Bolger: ‘I’m delighted to be back.’ Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers’ Greg Bolger: ‘I’m delighted to be back.’ Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Greg Bolger admits that he feared his career might be over after the badly broken leg he suffered in a mid-summer friendly game but the 32-year-old says he would be happy to feature in Sunday’s FAI Cup final following his successful return to action against Sligo over the weekend.

“It was a hard five months for me,” he says. “At the end of the day, I had to get a plate in my leg, and six screws so there was probably a bit of doubt there for a time. So just to be here now, I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m delighted to be back.”

Stephen Bradley said after Sunday’s semi-final that he had pushed Bolger to make himself available despite the player’s lingering concerns about whether he was ready or not.

Butterflies

Having got 15 minutes under his belt, though, and a couple of challenges in, the former Cork City player insists he is ready for the final if required.

“That was my aim in the last two weeks,” he says. “It was ‘I might get this final, I hope the boys get there’. So getting out on the pitch, getting a few minutes was great. I had a few butterflies in my stomach going on but the first tackle happened in the first two minutes and it was a case of: ‘Grand, here we go.’ So if the gaffer needs me, I’ll be available.”

The FAI has confirmed that the final against Dundalk will kick off at 6.40pm. Shelbourne, meanwhile, have announced that Alan Reynolds is to work as assistant to manager Ian Morris next season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.