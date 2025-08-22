Soccer

Kasey McAteer signs for Ipswich Town from Leicester City

Republic of Ireland international signs four-year deal at Portman Road

Kasey McAteer in action for the Republic of Ireland during a friendly against Luxembourg in June. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Fri Aug 22 2025 - 13:40

Republic of Ireland international Kasey McAteer has signed with Championship side Ipswich Town on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old departs Leicester City for a reported £12 million (€13.9 million) fee.

“I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started,” said McAteer of his move to Portman Road.

“It’s a very attractive project which is being built here and I want to add myself to that. I’ve been to Ipswich as an away player and I know how good the support is. As soon as I heard Ipswich were interested it was the only move I wanted to make.”

He added: “The aim is to get promoted again and that’s what we will push for every day. I want to be a part of that and I aspire to be the best version of myself, which is something I will be looking to bring to the squad.

“I’m excited to get to work with the boys and the staff and I can’t wait to meet the fans.”

McAteer made his Premier League debut Leicester in December 2021 having come up through their academy ranks, and spent time on loan at Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon.

He returned to Leicester for the 2023/24 season, which saw the Foxes returned to the Premier League (albeit for just one season), scoring seven goals in 26 appearances.

