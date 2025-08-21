The battle for Eberechi Eze was a fight with Arsenal that Spurs knew they wouldn’t win

It was towards the end of June when it became clear that Tottenham were considering a move for Eberechi Eze, one to install him as the centrepiece of their new project under Thomas Frank. Or, at least, when it became public knowledge. And it was the prompt for two things to happen.

Firstly, it would be reported a few days later that Arsenal were also on the case. The club’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, had put the feelers out for the Crystal Palace forward. Call it a declaration of interest, albeit Berta was having a lot of conversations about a lot of potential targets at the time. His idea was to have plenty of options on the boil before deciding which to prioritise.

Then, there was a subtle change to the mood music at Spurs, a kind of step back into a holding pattern. Agent talk, was the word inside the club. Eze was more likely to stay at Palace. It would be wrong to get too far ahead of anything on this one. But it was impossible to ignore the alternative reading: Spurs did not want to be drawn into a battle with their rivals over one of the most exciting talents on the market.

Spurs were fearful of that, and for good reason. They had to know that, given the choice, Eze would go for Arsenal over them. There were the emotional reasons. He had supported Arsenal as a kid and played in their academy until his release as a 13-year-old; the line about how he cried for a week after is a well-known part of his story. Yet it would not only be about dreams and unfinished business. Eze would surely look at the Premier League table from last season. At which club would he stand the better chance of winning the title?

At this point it is worth introducing Mikel Arteta, who let it be known just how highly he rated Eze and how perfectly he would fit into his team. Eze’s head was turned. So Spurs entered territory in which the reward was tantalising, almost irresistible, but the risk was extreme. It was as if they were shadow boxing with Arsenal, their every move over Eze likely to come right back at them. Arsenal were a devil on their shoulder; watching, waiting.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs would pivot to Morgan Gibbs-White in July only to run into the immovable object that is Evangelos Marinakis. No deal, the Nottingham Forest owner said. There would be a new one for Gibbs-White at Forest and, sadly for Spurs, egg on their face after they believed they would be able to exploit a £60 million release clause in his old contract.

The Gibbs-White episode has been a climate-shaper in Spurs’s summer and then there was the moment when James Maddison ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the preseason game against Newcastle on August 3rd; a shattering blow for him and his team.

Dejan Kulusevski, the club’s other key central attacking midfielder, underwent knee surgery in May and is out until around the turn of the year, so the need to act in the market was obvious and urgent. Why not move straight away for Eze; give him and Palace a decision to make by meeting the £68 million release clause in his deal, which was in place until August 15th?

Spurs’s hesitation was to do with the fact they considered the number to be too high for a 27-year-old with 12 England caps and no experience of European football at club level. It is not the only detail in terms of optics that has hurt them as Arsenal prepare to pay pretty much that amount to take Eze to the Emirates, with Spurs themselves having ended up ready to do likewise.

There has been the idea that Spurs had a clear run at Eze because Arsenal, after spending around £200 million on six other signings, would need to raise money via sales before they could make a bid. Well, they have sold nobody and still pushed the button. Unless Arsenal have a sale or two lined up, could it be that they have more financial headroom than they have let on?

Eberechi Eze. Photograph: John Walton/PA

It is easy to pick over the curiosities. Eze is represented by CAA Base, the influential firm of agents who have close links to Spurs. Should that have given Spurs an edge? It must be said that Base will always put the wishes of their players first. And why did it seemingly take Kai Havertz feeling a knee injury after Sunday’s win at Manchester United for Arsenal to move on Eze? There are similarities in the profile of both players but there is a fundamental difference: Havertz can play as a number 9, Eze cannot. With Gabriel Jesus a long-term injury casualty, the loss of Havertz ought to have seen Arsenal look for a number 9 to provide support for the new signing, Viktor Gyökeres. Not take Eze.

The reality is that Spurs were never going to win this fight. We will never know what would have happened if they had offered to pay Eze’s release clause. But it feels fair to assume that it would have led Arsenal into following suit. Spurs eventually reached an agreement with Palace on Wednesday and they believed they had one with Eze, too.

If Arsenal were not an option, Eze would have joined Spurs. At this stage of his career, after giving everything for Palace across five seasons, he is ready for a change; the chance to play in the Champions League. But Arsenal were an option; they never went away. It took them a matter of hours to slide in for the steal. The bad news for Spurs is that the very thing they feared has come to pass. The memes are out, an Eze mural has appeared in the tunnel outside the Emirates and the time is tighter to provide Frank with a new number 10.

Have Spurs built on the momentum of their Europa League triumph from last season? They have added João Paulinha and Mohammed Kudus for the starting XI, while it was a tonic to tie the new captain, Cristian Romero, to a long-term contract. But when their supporters look around, they see that Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have spent £200 million or significantly upwards on signings. Manchester City, meanwhile, have invested £150 million.

The mood at Tottenham is back to being edgy. Arsenal have made a statement of intent. – Guardian