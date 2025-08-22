Linfield manager David Healy questions refereeing decisions in Shelbourne defeat

Linfield manager David Healy gestures to fans after their 3-1 defeat against Shelbourne at Tolka Park. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Linfield manager David Healy has questioned two key decisions by the Greek officials and VAR in his side’s Uefa Conference League playoff first-leg defeat to Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Thursday night.

Shelbourne prevailed 3-1 after goals from Harry Wood, Mipo Odubeko and Evan Caffrey, but Healy felt the decisions to send off Matt Fitzpatrick in the 18th minute, while Shels defender Paddy Barrett only received a booking for a handball in the box, cost Linfield dearly.

The winners of the playoff will receive €3.8 million in prize money from Uefa.

Healy also suggested that Shels defender Milan Mbeng “milked” the severity of an accidental collision with Fitzpatrick that led to the Linfield centre forward being shown red by referee Vassilis Fotias.

“I tried speaking to the fourth official but he could not be bothered listening,” said Healy. “I heard a lot about ‘intentional’ and ‘letter of the law’, but Matthew Fitzpatrick does not see Mbeng.

“Yeah he catches him, but there is zero intention to hurt the player – he is looking the opposite way, he is going to stick his foot out to receive the ball.

“It’s a collision. I don’t think the referee gives himself enough time to think about it. He made the decision very, very swiftly.”

Mipo Odubeko misses a penalty for Shelbourne. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Healy continued: “Kyle McClean’s [handball] where Mipo [Odubeko] missed the penalty – I watch so many games and I am baffled by some of the decisions given for hand ball these days.

“I watched Everton v Leeds the other night and James Tarkowski’s hand is near enough behind his back, and a penalty is given. Something needs to change in terms of the handball situation.

“Kyle is sliding in to block the challenge. What is he to do? It is impossible to keep your arms in.”

Healy said he believes that given Fitzpatrick was sent off, Paddy Barrett should have followed.

“Did Paddy Barrett stop an intentional goal on the line? Is it a red card?

“I am talking about the level of consistency. The fourth official said it was not a chance on goal. We had the footage and he did book him.”

The second-leg takes place at Windsor Park next Thursday.

“It’s a small advantage we have going up there next week,” said Shels manager Joey O’Brien. “It’s going to be a hell of a challenge. It’s one we’re looking forward to.”