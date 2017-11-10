Evra dismissed by Marseille after being hit with Uefa ban

Patrice Evra’s contract with Marseille has been terminated with immediate effect following the French defender’s seven-month ban from Uefa competitions.

The former Manchester United full back, now 36, was dismissed prior to the start of the Europa League clash with Vitoria earlier this month after clashing with a Marseille fan.

On Friday afternoon Uefa announced Evra had been suspended from all European club matches until June 30th next year and fined €10,000, with Marseille then promptly publishing a statement that said the south-coast side and the player had mutually agreed to “end their working relationship”.