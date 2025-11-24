Pep Guardiola ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ for dispute with camera operator after City defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola handles the headphones of a Sky Sports TV camera operator after the defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has admitted “shame” at his dispute with a camera operator following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

At full-time, a visibly upset Guardiola entered the St James’ Park pitch and had heated discussions with the referee, Sam Barrott, and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães, while also handling the headphones of the camera operator.

“I apologised,” Guardiola said. “I feel embarrassed, ashamed, when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am. After 1,000 games I’m not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes.

“What is for sure, I defend any team and my club, that’s for sure. The reason why I want to defend my team and my club is no doubt – because from my experience to win the Premier League we have to do 100 points, 98 points, otherwise we don’t win it.”

City are third and trail leaders Arsenal by seven points after what was their fourth league defeat of the season.

“Losing four games out of 12 we have to improve a lot,” Guardiola admitted. “Mathematically, it’s possible to win everything.” The manager was asked if this meant the quadruple was a realistic aim. “You are an experienced journalist, did you hear my talk about the quadruple in December when we won the quadruple? No.”

Regarding his confrontation with Guimarães, Guardiola said: “We have known Bruno for many years and every time after the game, even at the Etihad [Stadium], we talk in the tunnel or wherever. Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him. I love it. I’m an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything.”

Guardiola would not be concerned if an opposition manager spoke to his players immediately after a game. “No – as long as you talk with respect like I always have done, it’s not a problem,” he said, before referencing Barrott. “The referee was involved for 95 minutes, 98 minutes, he was involved. My God, he was involved.”

City were unhappy that Barrott or the video assistant referee, Craig Pawson, did not award City a penalty on Saturday for a Fabian Schär challenge on Phil Foden, while they also questioned if Guimarães was offside when Harvey Barnes scored Newcastle’s 70th-minute winner. Pictures published later indicate the Brazilian was onside.

Guardiola will take charge of his 100th Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. “It’s quite good, it means that every season we have been there,” he said.

City have 10 points after four games of the league phase, while Leverkusen have five.

Champions League: Manchester City v Bayer Leverkusen, Tuesday, 8pm – Live Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1