Jeff Hendrick trains ahead of Ireland’s clash with Denmark

Stephen Ward also on course to be fit for Saturday’s playoff first leg in Copenhagen
Jeff Hendrick trained on Thursday ahead of Ireland’s trip to Copenhagen. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Jeff Hendrick is set to be fit for Saturday’s World Cup playoff clash with Denmark emerging from training on Thursday unscathed.

Hendrick had been a doubt for Ireland after he sat out Wednesday’s training with a glute injury, instead partaking in a light session on his own.

However he is now likely to be available - handing Martin O’Neill a major midfield boon given the absence of James McCarthy and David Meyler through injury and suspension respectively.

There was further good news for O’Neill after Hendrick’s Burnley teammate Stephen Ward also came through Thursday’s session unscathed, having missed training on Tuesday with a knee problem.

Ireland face the Danes in Copenhagen on Saturday night (7.45pm ko) before the return leg at the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday.

