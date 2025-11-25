Asylum seekers to pay up to 40% of income to fund accommodation under new plan

The changes are being proposed by Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan. Photograph: Conor O Mearain/PA Wire

People seeking international protection face paying up to 40 per cent of their weekly income to fund the cost of State accommodation, under proposals to be considered by the Government on Wednesday.

The highest level under consideration will be €238 weekly for those who earn more than €600 per week, meaning someone earning slightly over this level will pay almost 40 per cent of their wages, with lower charges implemented depending on how much a person earns.

The moves will be considered as the Coalition looks to tighten conditions afforded to those seeking protection here amid ongoing pressure on accommodation capacity – even though numbers have declined from last year.

People earning more than €97 and up to €150 face a charge of €15 weekly, equivalent to up to between 15.5 and 10 per cent of their income. The percentage of income covering accommodation costs increases with wages – so, for example, someone earning anything more than €340 and up to €405 will be asked for €119 weekly, equivalent to 35-29 per cent of their income.

The changes are being proposed by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy.

It comes as Mr O’Callaghan said Ireland has to continue to try to get down the number of people applying for international protection here, with about 13,000 applications this year.

He said if changes to UK asylum laws lead to greater numbers coming here, it would have to be considered by him and the rest of the Government.

He was speaking alongside European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner, who visited the Citywest accommodation centre in Saggart, Co Dublin, for international protection applicants.

Ministers will also be asked to consider more restrictive family reunification rules that are expected to bring down the number of people entering the State this way, and increasing the residency requirement for citizenship for someone with refugee status from three to five years.

Government projections are that about 7,600 people will be eligible to pay a charge next year when it comes into effect. It is not expected to generate profits due to set-up and operational costs.

That number, the Coalition hopes, will fall in the coming years if fewer people enter into the system. The Government believes figures are likely to fall in the coming years once the EU’s new migration and asylum pact is implemented.

